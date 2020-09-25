Advertisement

Garmin launches new solar-powered smartwatches in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 25, 2020 2:22 pm

The solar-powered smartwatches are available for purchase via Amazon, Tala CLiq, Paytmmall, Flipkart, Myntra and the company's website.

Smart wearables maker Garmin has today expanded its portfolio of solar-powered smartwatches with the launch of all-new  Instinct Solar, fēnix 6 Pro Solar at a starting price of Rs 47,490 in the India market. The solar-powered smartwatches are available for purchase via Amazon, Tala CLiq, Paytmmall, Flipkart, Myntra and the company's website.

The Instinct Solar in Graphite, Tidal Blue, Orchid, Sunburst, Flame Red colours is priced at 42,090 while the Instinct Solar Graphite Camo and Lichen Camo colours are priced at Rs 47,490.

The fēnix 6 Pro Solar in Black with Slate Gray Band colour is priced at Rs 89,990 and The Cobalt Blue with Whitestone Band colour variant is priced at 99,990.

The watches will be available at premium watch retailers, outdoor stores and sports stores all over India like Helios- The Watch Store, Just in Time, Kamal Watches, Malabar Watches, CT Pundole, Lifestyle, Champs Sports, Mastermind, Bums on the saddle, Garmin Brand Stores across India and many more leading retail outlets.

The new solar-powered smartwatches utilizes solar energy output to support various smartwatch functions like wrist-based heart rate, Pulse Ox, Body Battery, advanced sleep monitoring, stress tracking, giving health insights to users. They come with the new pre-loaded sports activities like indoor climbing, fishing, mountain biking along with other activities including as running, swimming, yoga, golf, Pilates, etc.

Garmin Instinct Solar

Garmin has incorporated the solar lens technology into its Instinct range of outdoor multisport watches to cater to the outdoor enthusiast. With the Power Manager feature, users can toggle to the Battery Saver mode to enjoy unlimited battery life on the Instinct Solar and Instinct Solar – Camo Edition.

In addition to Instinct’s list of outdoor activity and health tracking features, Instinct Solar series now also includes the Body Battery feature which analyzes heart rate variability, stress level, sleep quality and activity data to determine overall energy levels. It also features Pulse Ox (SpO2), a technology which measures blood oxygen saturation. A sudden drop in SpO2 levels may indicate an early onset of symptoms.

The Instinct Solar series boasts up to 24 days in smartwatch mode indoors and more than 50 days with sufficient solar exposure. Users can make these battery-extending changes on the fly through Instinct Solar’s incorporation of Power Manager.


Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Solar

The fēnix 6 Pro Solar features Garmin Power Glass solar charging lens and a customizable Power Manager mode. The fēnix 6 Series Solar Editions harness the power of the sun to stay on and remain performance-ready for weeks, so users will have more on-wrist time to enjoy their activities, training features, onboard mapping, music streaming and much more.

The fēnix 6 Pro Solar in smartwatch mode is up to 14 days indoors and up to 16 days with sufficient solar exposure. The smartwatches come with, mountain biking and indoor climb-ready.

Mountain Bike: Track the details of every ride with mountain biking metrics plus specialized grit and flow measurements that rate trail difficulty and how smoothly a user descends, giving a score to beat next time.

Indoor Climb: The indoor climb activity profile allows climbers to track their sessions at indoor facilities. Metrics include the number of routes, vertical distance climbed, climbing time, difficultly of each route and more.

