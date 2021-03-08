Advertisement

Garmin launches 'Lily', a smartwatch made by women and for women

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 08, 2021 3:07 pm

Garmin has launched a new smartwatch in India made specifically for women with health tracking features and in two variants
On the occasion of International Women’s day, Garmin India launched a new smartwatch called 'Lily’, with "features designed by women, for women". This smartwatch is the first of its kind from Garmin India starting from Rs 20,990 for Lily Sport while the Lily Classic will sell for Rs 25,990. 

 

The smartwatch will be available for purchase on online e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLIQ, Myntra, and Paytm Mall. For offline availability, you can head over to Garmin Brand Stores (Pan India), Helios Watch Stores, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle Stores , Just in Time, Kamal Watch, Malabar Times and other multi brands retail stores.

 

Garmin Lily

Lily offers women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and newly launched pregnancy tracking feature sharing mother-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness and activity data.

 

Through the Garmin Connect app and compatible Garmin smartwatch1, users can log pregnancy-related symptoms, track baby movement, blood glucose levels, create customizable reminders, receive exercise and nutrition tips and more. Further, users can also access stress tracking, body battery monitoring and can enjoy multiple sports activities.

 

Lily is crafted with a 34mm watch case, T-bar lugs, and slender 14mm band along with six classic color options which enhances the overall feminine aesthetic. It also features a unique metallic patterned lens that reveals a bright liquid crystal monochromatic touchscreen display that disappears when not in use.

 

Garmin Lily_

 

Lily (Classic) features an Italian leather band, stainless steel bezel and hardware, and comes in three timeless colorways – each with neutral tone-on-tone elements and soft contrasts between the band and metal hardware. 'The lens patterns for Classic were inspired by high-end fashion but made subtle for everyday wear', as per Garmin.

 

Lily (Sport) comes with a silicone band, aluminum bezel and hardware, and is available in three fresh, athleisure-inspired colorways. The Sport styles feature organic lens patterns that allude to nature, health and wellness.   

 

One can receive smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates and alerts when paired with a compatible smartphone. Android users can respond to texts. The Assistance feature sends real-time location to emergency contacts. LiveTrack lets friends and family track the user’s activity in real time. 

