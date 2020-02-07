Garmin introduces Vivomove series of hybrid smartwatches in India

The brand has introduced vivomove 3/3s, vivomove Style and vivomove Luxe at a price tag of Rs 24,990, Rs 29490/Rs 34490, Rs 44,990/Rs 49,490 respectively.

Garmin has today announced the launch of is new vivomove series of hybrid smartwatches in India. The brand has introduced vivomove 3/3s, vivomove Style and vivomove Luxe at a price tag of Rs 24,990, Rs 29490/Rs 34490, Rs 44,990/Rs 49,490 respectively.

The latest hybrid smartwatch lineup comes with traditional timepiece along with a hidden smart screen with health and fitness tracking data, and smart notifications for text messages, social media updates, calendar reminders and many more.

The new series comes loaded with health monitoring features like advanced sleep with Pulse Ox1, new respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts, menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, new hydration tracking, new breathwork activities and more.

It also features a new Body Battery energy monitor that lets the users check energy levels at any given moment. Users can review their sleep stats in Garmin Connect to see whether they are getting the quality sleep or not. It also features over 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sports apps, GPS and Elevate wrist-based heart rate.

Vivomove Luxe comes with 42mm stainless steel along with stainless-steel casing with a choice of Italian leather or Milanese metal strap. The Luxe series come with hidden dual AMOLED colour touchscreen. It features a sapphire crystal lens as well.

Vivomove Style comes with a choice of a woven nylon or silicone band. It features 42mm aluminium bezel and aluminium casing available in a variety of metal finishes. It features a domed Corning Gorilla glass lens and features same interactive dual AMOLED displays as the vívomove Luxe.

The vívomove 3/3S is available in two case sizes: 44mm and 39mm. It comes with a stainless-steel bezel, a selection of colourful silicone bands, and a hidden touchscreen display. The vívomove series has a battery life of up to five days in smartwatch mode and will keep ticking for an additional week in watch mode.