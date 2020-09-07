Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications Leaked

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 10:24 am

Latest News

Samsung's Fan Edition variant for the Galaxy S20 is expected to arrive soon and the specs for the same have been leaked ahead of the launch.
Advertisement

 

Samsung started releasing the 'Fan Edition' of their devices a few years back. This time around, they are gearing up for the launch of another 'Fan Edition (FE)' device called the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. 

 

A German tech blog that goes by the name of 'WinFuture' was successfully able to reveal most of the specs of the device ahead of the launch. 

 

Advertisement

Specifications (Rumored)

 

According to the report by WinFuture, the device will be available in 2 variants where the 5G variant will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 and the non-5G variant will be powered by the Exynos 990.

 

Both of these variants are expected to have the same specifications apart from the processor which include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS3. 1 storage. Both the devices are rumored to have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display. 

 

Read More: Samsung Book Flex 5G: Interesting Features

 

The rear cameras consist of 3 cameras which include a 12MP Wide-angle sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto camera. Out of these, the primary wide-angle and telephoto lens should also come with OIS support. The front camera is supposed to be a 32MP shooter.  

 

The phone is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery which will have 15W charging and should also support wireless charging. The color options for the device are lavender, white, blue, red, green and orange. The device is expected to launch later this month and should be offered in Europe first. There are no clarifications as to when or if the device would arrive for the rest of the world.

 

Samsung Book Flex 5G: Interesting features

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco X3 set to be launched today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

Tecno Spark Go 2020 to go on sale today at 12 PM

Here's What the OnePlus 8T might Bring to the Table

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies