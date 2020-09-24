Advertisement

Galaxy F41 on Flipkart: Samsung's New Online Strategy?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 24, 2020 3:45 pm

Latest News

Samsung has partnered with Flipkart to launch the first F series device on October 8. The launch event will be live-streamed.
Advertisement

Samsung has partnered up with Flipkart to launch a new series ( F Series)  of smartphones.  Samsung Galaxy F41 is going to be the first smartphone under the new series and will be launched  8 October.

 

Industry reports suggest that the number of smartphone users in India is estimated to reach over 760 million by 2021. With the majority of Indians using their smartphones for either work or education purposes for at least 6 hours a day, a high-performance smartphone is no longer an aspiration, but a necessity. 

 

Advertisement

Taking a leaf out of the consumer reports,  Samsung seems to be targeting the millennials with  Galaxy F41. Samsung has said in a statement that the Galaxy F Series is built on Flipkart's deep consumer understanding and Samsung's innovation prowess. 

 

Samsung's New Strategy?

 So what does the partnership with Flipkart mean for Samsung? It seems that Samsung is now looking to strengthen its hold over the online market.

 

Samsung usually partners with Amazon for launching its devices as it did with its recent Galaxy M51, but it has chosen Flipkart this time around.

 

The Korean giant might have studied Flipkart's consumer base thoroughly to work on a  new series for India to address the gaps in the market.   Samsung already has a grasp over its competitors in the offline market, but the online segment was a weak link. In recent times we have seen Samsung strongly pushing its own online store as well.

 

So ties up with Flipkart may be a move to take on Realme and Xiaomi and their sub-brands - Narzo, Redmi and Poco, as these companies already have a stronghold over the online market, be it Amazon or Flipkart.

 

It may be recalled, Samsung launched the Galaxy M51 on Amazon to compete with the OnePlus Nord as Samsung priced the M51 very close to Nord. 

 

Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. Smartphones from Realme and Xiaomi dominate this particular price segment.  The major smartphones being Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro and  Redmi Note 9 Pro are all doing well in online shopping portals. It seems that Samsung has now set its eyes on the Budget segment where it did not have decent foothold.

 

With the Galaxy F41 on Flipkart and Galaxy M51 on Amazon, Samsung will have its contender on both Amazon and Flipkart so that a consumer can always see Samsung as an option when he/she goes to buy a smartphone.

 

Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President and Head of eCommerce Business, Samsung India, said " With Galaxy F, Samsung and Flipkart are offering a feature-loaded option for young consumers who want to live life to the fullest. "

 

Talking about the partnership with Samsung, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, "Our strategic partnership with Samsung reinforces our commitment to make the latest in technology accessible to over 250 million customers across Bharat, during a time when smartphones are bringing immense value to people's lives."

 

Samsung Galaxy F41 Specifications (Expected)

 

The Galaxy F41 is rumoured to be a camera-centric smartphone. The phone is equipped with an S-AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch design. Samsung Galaxy F41 is also confirmed to come with triple rear cameras, Flipkart has showcased rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 6000mAh battery as the device image. 

 

As per leaks, the Samsung Galaxy F41 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It might be powered by Octa-Core Exynos 9611 coupled with 6GB RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB internal storage.

 

The phone is said to come with a triple rear camera 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide and a depth / macro sensor. It may feature a 32-megapixel front camera. It may run Android 10 with One UI. There will be a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

 

 How to Watch Launch of Samsung Galaxy F41? 

 

The launch event of Galaxy F41 will be live-streamed via Samsung's official channels on October 8th at 5:30 PM IST.

 

 



 

Samsung Galaxy F41 to be launched in India on October 8

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G to be the first Snapdragon 750G powered smartphone?

What to Expect from Samsung's Upcoming F Series?

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan?

Samsung slashes price of Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A21s and more

Samsung Galaxy M51 Review: One Plus above the rest!

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Flipkart

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Pixel 4a 5G official renders and specifications leaked

LG K62 and LG K52 announced with quad rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery
Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14

Tech Bhai Tech: Google Android 11 vs Apple iOS 14
Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies