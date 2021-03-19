Advertisement

Galaxy A82 likely to feature a 64MP primary sensor

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2021 1:57 pm

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A82 smartphone will likely feature a Sony 64MP primary sensor
Samsung's upcoming purported Galaxy A82 smartphone is now said to feature a 64-megapixel rear primary camera sensor. This could be the Sony IMX686 sensor and not Samsung's ISOCELL GW1 sensor. 

 

The report stating the above comes from Galaxy Club, which also mentions that the rumoured Galaxy A82 is apparently not intended for the European market but only for South Korea, which is Samsung's home. 

 

Additionally, the phone is said to feature a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) chip to increase the encryption and security of the data on the device. It is not clear whether it will replace Samsung's Knox system or will be added as a layer on top. 

 

The predecessor of the rumored Galaxy A82, which was the Galaxy A80, had a swivel mechanism for the camera which allowed the rear camera to click selfies as well. There is no confirmed information whether the Galaxy A82 will have an identical design or an entirely different one. 

 

A couple of weeks back the smartphone was spotted on Geekbench as well which revealed a few key specifications of the phone. The Geekbench listing bears the model number SM-A826S and the phone seems to be powered by a Snapdragon 855+, an SoC introduced back in late 2018. 

 

This particular variant spotted on Geekbench runs on Android 11, most likely based on OneUI 3.1 that will be paired with 6GB of RAM. 

Samsung Galaxy A82 spotted on Geekbench

Samsung might skip the Galaxy Note series in 2021, to be back in 2022

Samsung introduces Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 at its Galaxy Awesome Unpacked event

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

Latest Smartphones
Big Battery (4000 & above)
Quad Camera
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
16MP FRONT CAMERA

