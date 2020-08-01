Advertisement

Friendship Day 2020: Useful gifts under Rs 100 for friends

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 01, 2020 10:29 am

We have listed down some gifting ideas which range from technology accessories to OTT subscription to mobile recharges under Rs 100.
Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year across India. There are so many options available in the market to bring a smile on your friend’s face. We have listed down some gifting ideas which range from technology accessories to OTT subscription to mobile recharges under Rs 100.

If you are confused about giving gifts to your friends, then you can choose any of the gift ideas given below which are priced for as low as Rs 100.


VOOT Over–the–top media services (OTT) membership

Voot is an Indian subscription video on demand (SVOD) service. In February 2020, Voot introduced a paid subscription service called Voot Select. Voot Original series are made available only to paid subscribers. Some TV shows are being streamed a day before TV for its paid subscribers. Voot Select will cost Rs. 99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Friendship Day 2020

ALTBalaji Over–the–top media services (OTT) membership

ALTBalaji is an Indian subscription-based video on demand platform which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. You have a choice of three streaming membership plans - 3 months for Rs 100, 6 months for Rs 180 or 12 months for Rs 300. The content has been made available on mobile and Tablet Devices (Apple phone, Apple iPad, Android phone, Android tablet), Web browser (Desktop Browser), Android TV, and Windows (Windows PC, Windows Mobile, Windows tablet).

Friendship Day 2020
Airtel Recharge

You can also do a mobile recharge for your friend. There is Airtel Smart Recharge of Rs 45, Rs 49 and Rs 79. Airtel Rs 45 pack gives you a validity of 28 days and users can make local and STD calls at 2.5 paise per second and one can send local SMS at Re 1 and STD message at Rs 1.5. Airtel Rs 49 offers a talktime of Rs 38.52 and it also offers 100MB of data. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days. Users will be charged 2.5 paise per second for Local and STD calls. Rs 79 plan offers a talktime of Rs 64 and it also offers 200MB of data with a validity of 28 days. Users will be charged 60 paise per minute for Local and STD calls.

Friendship Day 2020

Reliance Jio 4G data vouchers

Jio Rs 11 voucher offers 800MB of data on top of up existing data benefits of the prepaid plan along with 75 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls. Rs 21 voucher offers 2GB of data on top of up existing data benefits of the prepaid plan along with 200 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls. Rs 51 voucher offers 6GB of data on top of up existing data benefits of the prepaid plan along with 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls.

Friendship Day 2020

 

cartup Universal Travel Charger Adapter - Rs 100

This product is sold by cartup. Buyers can claim 3 months warranty on this product. This is your Best travel companion whether you are a student, frequent flyer, entrepreneur. You can plug this into any available power outlet and then connect your device to the universal adapter. Works in more than 150 countries including EU / AU/ UK / US / CN / JP / HK. It Converts power outlet when travelling to other countries. It is capable of handling up to 250 volts and 13 watts, this adapter has a built-in surge protector that keeps your appliances safe from spikes in the flow of different voltage or frequency abroad. Features like power indicator light and open and lock switches make this lightweight plug an indispensable item in your bag while travelling.
Friendship Day 2020

All in One Universal International Travel AC Power Squar Charger - Rs 94

Whether you travel abroad for higher studies, business trips or vacations, you will be carrying multiple gadgets that need to be charged regularly. Since electrical systems are different in every country around the world, this universal charger adapter plug helps you charge your electronic gadgets through different electrical outlets, irrespective of the country you are in. This Generic universal travel charger is compatible in more than 150 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan. Capable of handling up to 250 volts and 13 watts, this adapter has a built-in surge protector that keeps your appliances safe from spikes in the flow of different voltage or frequency abroad. A much-needed feature in this worldwide travel charger plug is that it comes with a child protection safety shutter, providing security while travelling with children. Features like power indicator light and open and lock switches make this lightweight plug an indispensable item in your bag while travelling.

Friendship Day 2020

MobiQwick M-521 Earphone - Rs 80

An all-purpose earphone that will make your life sorted as you no longer have to carry or buy different headphones and earphones that are compatible with your various gadgets. Light-weight and tangle-free earphones for the best travelling experience of all times. Enjoy your favourite songs or talk to your dear ones at any time without any disturbance wired earphones with mic is great for you as you can enjoy your music and cut yourself off from the hectic, mundane everyday life as it cancels out the background noise.

 

Friendship Day 2020

Alciono 360 Degrees Rotatable Multi-Angle Mobile Stand Cell Phone Holder - Rs 59

It is a reasonable size metal phone stand holder perfect for all kinds of devices, like iPhone, Samsung, Android, iPad or other flat objects that need support. This Phone Holder with 360 Degree free adjustment can give you whatever angle you want, easy and convenient to move the position. There is a unique flower design with each petal having a small sucker, pretty appearance and support phone more firmly. There is Double side suction cup phone holder design, which means you can do whatever you want to keep your phone on any flat surface, and no harm to your phone, even traceless on the phone when you take down it.

Friendship Day 2020

Mobile Holder Sockets Holding Grip with Mount Stand - Rs 89


This stylish phone accessory helps you to protect your phone by providing grip to your phone while holding and as a result, it prevents unnecessary dropping your phone and also avoids the damages caused during the fall. This mobile holder is very easy to fix and use where it allows you to watch YouTube and other videos in portrait and landscape mode, allows you to play games, watch pictures & videos, do voice and video calls. It collapses flat so that it is easy to place on the table. The product includes a special 3M adhesive disc for attaching your grip directly to a glass-backed phone. The Item comes with the mount to attach your phone to your dashboard, mirror, refrigerator, air conditioning vent.

Friendship Day 2020

pke Stylist little Adapter Micro USB OTG to USB 2.0 Adapter - Rs 69

This set of 3 Adapter for Smartphones and Tablets can be used only for original Pen Drive, Keyboard, Mouse, EXT.HDD. It is compatible with only Android & OTG Supported Device. Micro and USB can switch randomly and it is easy to transfer files.

Friendship Day 2020

