Four Poco phones selling at discounted rates

The Poco Days Sale has gone live on Flipkart and the brand is offering 4 of its best Poco phones at discounted prices.

Poco Days, the event where Poco slashes the prices of its smartphones has gone live on Flipkart and the company has brought down the prices of many products under its name. The sale will last till 6th December so you might have to hurry if you are planning to buy a Poco device.

The Poco X3 is currently being sold for Rs 15,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There's a discount of Rs 1,000 when compared to the previous pricing of the same model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999 after a discount of Rs 1,499.

Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors.

The Poco M2 Pro is priced at Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant which is originally priced at Rs 13,999. The phone is offered in Green and Greener, Out of the Blue, and Two Shades of Black colours.

The smartphone is backed by a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Poco M2 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The toned down version of the M2 Pro, the Poco M2 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage variant that is originally priced at Rs 12,499, is priced at Rs 10,999.

Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dew-drop notch. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor along with Mali-G52 GPU.

It features quad-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, 8-megapixel 118° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture

The budget offering from the company, namely the Poco C3 is set at a price of Rs 6,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB variant. While the 4GB RAM with 64GB Variant is priced at Rs 7,999, which is the discounted price from Rs 8,999.

Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.