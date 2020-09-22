You might like this
Poco X3 6GB + 64GB
Price :
Rs. 16999
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 September, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 6.67 inches
- Resolution : 2280 x 1080 pixels
- RAM : 6 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) AMOLED display that will support Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is the world’s first smartphone to come with Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU.
The phone comes with up 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage which is expandable up to 256GB. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it and it packs a 6000mAh battery.
In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. It features a 20-megapixel camera for selfies with f/2.2 aperture.
Display
|Type
|
Full HD+ (120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate, 20:9 LCD screen with HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection)
|Resolution
|
2280 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.67 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
6 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Quad AI Camera: 64MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony IMX682 sensor, f/1.89 aperture, 13MP 119 degree ultra-wide sensor with 1.12 micron, f/2.2 aperture, 2MP depth and 2MP 4cm macro sensor with 1.75 micron, f/2.4 aperture)
|Front Camera
|
20 MP (with f/2.2 aperture)
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual LED)
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 33W fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
215 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (with MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, VoWiFi)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS
|USB
|
Type-C
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual ((nano + nano))
|NFC
|
Yes
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
Yes (Splash resistant (IP53))
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Fingerprint, IR Sensor (Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement