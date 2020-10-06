Description

Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

Poco C3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support of 10W fast charging. The phone is P2i-rated for splash-resistance.