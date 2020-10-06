You might like this
Poco C3 4GB
Price :
Rs. 8499
Product Features :
- Launch : 06 October, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.53 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.
Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there will be a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.
Poco C3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support of 10W fast charging. The phone is P2i-rated for splash-resistance.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (20:9 IPS LCD Dot Drop screen)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.53 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (MicroSD)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Camera: 13MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP macro, 2MP depth sensor)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED FLash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (MIUI 12)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With GLONASS, With A-GPS ( NavIC)
|USB
|
Type-C (2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector)
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm (Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic)
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/Flac)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/H.265)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, IR Sensor, G- sensor, Fingerprint, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes (Google Search, Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Calendar)
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with Multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Poco News
