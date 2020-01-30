  • 13:45 Jan 30, 2020

Advertisement

Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch launched in India starting at Rs 14,995

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 30, 2020 1:01 pm

Latest News

The Hybrid HR smartwatch is compatible with iPhone 5/ iOS10+ and Android TM OS 5.0+.
Advertisement

Fossil has today announced the launch of its latest smartwatch in India. Dubbed as Hybrid HR, the smartwatch comes with a starting price tag of Rs 14,995. The Fossil Hybrid HR is priced at Rs. 14,995 for the Collider Dark Brown Leather and Collider Black Silicone versions, while the Collider Smoke Stainless Steel version costs Rs. 16,495.

Hybrid HR features call and text previews, heart rate and workout tracking, real-time weather and more and promises more than two weeks of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch allows users to preview texts/emails, answer calls and even program the three push buttons to their own choice of shortcuts.

One can pairing via Bluetooth technology to the Fossil Smartwatches app to view in-depth activity, set on-watch features, customize the watch face dial, filter incoming smartphone notifications, and more. All devices have limitless options for personalization including interchangeable straps in leather, silicone and stainless steel.

The smartwatch is compatible with iPhone 5/ iOS10+ and Android TM OS 5.0+. With all features activated, Hybrid HR lasts for two weeks or more on a single charge. The device comes with battery that supports Rapid Charging  (50 minutes to 100%). It is equipped with a heart rate sensor for in-depth wellness and activity tracking.

Steve Evans, EVP Fossil commented on the launch "We know our customers desire both form and function. They have loved how our hybrid smartwatches look like a watch, but act like a smartwatch, but have requested additional ways to stay connected. We are so excited to bring to market this version of hybrid that adds features like heart rate tracking and an always-on read-out display to make notifications easier to see—two big unlocks for our customers. They want to stay connected while enhancing their personal style and these new hybrid smartwatches do both. We pride ourselves on being innovators in the fashion watch space, and we believe that the hybrid smartwatch is the future of fashion watches.”

Fossil unveils Fossil Sport in India with Snapdragon Wear 3100 for Rs 17,995

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch announced with Snapdragon Wear 3100, speaker for calls

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch launched in India for 22,995

Latest News from Fossil

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme Fitness Band spotted with a curved display

Oppo smartwatch with curved display teased

Sennheiser AMBEO soundbar with 3D audio technology launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies