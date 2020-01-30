Fossil Hybrid HR Smartwatch launched in India starting at Rs 14,995

The Hybrid HR smartwatch is compatible with iPhone 5/ iOS10+ and Android TM OS 5.0+.

Fossil has today announced the launch of its latest smartwatch in India. Dubbed as Hybrid HR, the smartwatch comes with a starting price tag of Rs 14,995. The Fossil Hybrid HR is priced at Rs. 14,995 for the Collider Dark Brown Leather and Collider Black Silicone versions, while the Collider Smoke Stainless Steel version costs Rs. 16,495.



Hybrid HR features call and text previews, heart rate and workout tracking, real-time weather and more and promises more than two weeks of battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch allows users to preview texts/emails, answer calls and even program the three push buttons to their own choice of shortcuts.



One can pairing via Bluetooth technology to the Fossil Smartwatches app to view in-depth activity, set on-watch features, customize the watch face dial, filter incoming smartphone notifications, and more. All devices have limitless options for personalization including interchangeable straps in leather, silicone and stainless steel.



The smartwatch is compatible with iPhone 5/ iOS10+ and Android TM OS 5.0+. With all features activated, Hybrid HR lasts for two weeks or more on a single charge. The device comes with battery that supports Rapid Charging (50 minutes to 100%). It is equipped with a heart rate sensor for in-depth wellness and activity tracking.



Steve Evans, EVP Fossil commented on the launch "We know our customers desire both form and function. They have loved how our hybrid smartwatches look like a watch, but act like a smartwatch, but have requested additional ways to stay connected. We are so excited to bring to market this version of hybrid that adds features like heart rate tracking and an always-on read-out display to make notifications easier to see—two big unlocks for our customers. They want to stay connected while enhancing their personal style and these new hybrid smartwatches do both. We pride ourselves on being innovators in the fashion watch space, and we believe that the hybrid smartwatch is the future of fashion watches.”





