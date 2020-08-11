Advertisement

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch to get major update with new wellness features

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 11, 2020 4:42 pm

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch update will include new avatars for contacts, quick access to key tools and new battery modes.
Fossil Gen 5 was launched in India in November last year. Now the smartwatch will receive a Wellness app that will include health features like sleep tracking and measuring cardio workouts.

On its website, Fossil has teased the Wellness app. The features will be a part of a Wear OS update. According to the report by Engadget, the app and these new features will be available as part of an update rolling out starting on August 19.

Fossil will add sleep tracking, measuring cardio workouts and also the ability to track your V02 max, a score that tracks your endurance during workouts.

Further, the report states that the update will include new avatars for contacts, quick access to key tools and new battery modes. The battery modes will let users extend the battery life of their smartwatches to at least 24 hours on a single charge.


Fossil Gen 5 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 platform. It comes loaded with a swim-proof speaker, meaning that users can take calls, talk to Google Assistant, listen to sound alerts for notifications and play third-party music directly from the smartwatch without much trouble.

The smartwatch comes with 8GB of internal storage and it is backed by a 1GB of RAM. It comes with integrated sensors including heart rate tracking, untethered GPS, NFC for Google Pay, and Rapid Charging. It runs on Wear OS by Google and is loaded with a Tiles features.

It comes with new Cardiogram feature that visualizes heart rate data into interactive charts that can be tagged with activities from your day, helping you identify what could contribute to spikes and dips in your heart rate.

