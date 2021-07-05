Flipkart Wholesale launched in Bihar

Flipkart Wholesale announced the expansion of its operations across seven cities in Bihar today. It aims to offer local fashion retailers a safe and seamless platform to buy apparel and footwear with doorstep delivery.

The Flipkart Wholesale app will now be available for fashion retailers in Patna, Purnea, Katihar, Munger, Madhubani, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur. The expansion to other cities in Bihar is also planned in the coming months.

As part of the launch in Bihar, fashion retailers in these seven cities will enjoy 10% extra guaranteed savings on the first transaction on Flipkart Wholesale and additional benefits on bulk purchases as well.

Fashion retailers in Bihar who cannot travel to fashion hubs for sourcing products post the outbreak of COVID-19, can come on board the Flipkart Wholesale app.

Flipkart claims that the platform is a safe one-stop destination for a wide selection of men’s wear, women’s wear, kidswear and footwear from hundreds of sellers across all the fashion mandis of India.

Since its launch with the fashion category in September last year, Flipkart Wholesale has expanded to over 3,000 pin codes. In addition, it has engaged with hundreds of resellers and enabled over 7 lakh listings for retailers’ footwear, accessories, and clothing.

Flipkart Wholesale customers have access to a credit facility to manage cash flow, a wide range of Flipkart assured quality products, simple and convenient order returns and speedy product delivery directly to their shops with an easy order tracking facility.

They can also leverage micro-market level B2B and B2C insights from the Flipkart ecosystem to understand better customer demands specific to their area so that they can buy and sell the right products.