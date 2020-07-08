Advertisement

Flipkart introduces new feature to its refurbished goods platform 2GUD

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 08, 2020 5:32 pm

Latest News

The brand has introduced a new social commerce feature on the 2GUD platform in India.
Advertisement

 

Flipkart has announced a new feature on its refurbished goods platform, 2GUD. The brand has introduced a new social commerce feature on the 2GUD platform in India. 

 

With this, users can now follow digital influencers and keep a tab on the latest fashion trends. One can also follow these influencers for gadget reviews, beauty tips and more. There will be a video feed in the app, which will feature several influencers that will be hand-picked by the platform. 

 

Advertisement

The feed will be displayed across different categories and topics. Furthermore, users can follow different influencers on the platform and they can see curated products of influencers choice as a part of the collection in the virtual store. The video will show the selections and users can purchase the product featured in the video as well. 

 

“Influencers are changing the landscape of online retail and bringing greater opportunities for social commerce platforms in India. With millions of followers across the country, they have the potential to impact consumer's buying decisions,” said Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD at Flipkart.

 

Meanwhile, Flipkart announced that its e-commerce marketplace is now available in three new languages. The company has revealed that the e-commerce platform will be available in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. 

 

To recall, the company introduced Hindi interface for its platform last year. The introduction of 3 vernacular interfaces, is in line with Flipkart’s aim of developing innovations to solve for the various pain points of consumers transitioning to e-commerce.

 

Flipkart introduces three new languages on its platform

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom to go on sale today for the first time via Flipkart, Realme.com

Poco M2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 7, to be Flipkart exclusive

Latest News from Flipkart

You might like this

Tags: Flipkart

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Facebook partners with CBSE to provide AR and digital safety training programmes in India

Audible Suno is now available on Alexa

AIMRA, CAIT, ICEA, RKM and more to jointly boycott Chinese products in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows
Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Roposo rewards creators, Why PubG was not banned, Lava phone design contest, Spotify, duckduckgo

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies