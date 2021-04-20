Fitbit Luxe fitness and wellness tracker announced in India

The FitBit Luxe features a colour AMOLED touchscreen button-less display.

Fitbit has introduced Fitbit Luxe, a fitness and wellness tracker. It is a ‘fashion-forward’ fitness tracker which comes with a bracelet design.

The new Fitbit Luxe will be priced in India starting at Rs 10,999. The gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition will be priced at Rs 17,999. Designed exclusively for Fitbit by Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand gorjana, the soft gold stainless steel Parker Link Bracelet blends your tracker with the jewelry you love to wear (adjustable to fit most wrists). The Special Edition also comes with a soft peony classic band for two looks in one.

The FitBit Luxe comes in three colour combinations – Soft Gold body with a Lunar White band, Graphite body with Black band, Platinum body with an Orchid band, and a Special Edition gorjana Soft Gold with a Parker Link Bracelet.

The FitBit Luxe features a colour AMOLED touchscreen button-less display. The screen brightness automatically adjusts with an ambient light sensor, going from two times brighter than our other trackers in daylight.

Fitbit Luxe also has stress management tools that offer a stress management score based on your activity levels, sleep, and heart rate. It also has Sleep tracking and Sleep Score. Each morning, view your Sleep Score for a look at your sleep quality. You can even set a silent Smart Wake alarm on your tracker, which will wake you with a gentle buzz in a lighter sleep stage, up to 30 minutes prior to your desired wake-up time, so you feel more refreshed. Plus, in the app, you can set a sleep schedule with bedtime reminders to create a more consistent sleep routine.

With Fitbit’s PurePulse technology, Luxe has 24/7 continuous heart rate tracking, which enables us to give you personal insights into your overall health, including Active Zone Minutes, your Cardio Fitness Score and sleep stages. Your heart rate also powers Health Metrics such as breathing rate and heart rate variability.



There's also the addition of Active Zone Minutes to measure your physical activity, which are shown in exercise mode and overall throughout the day on- wrist. It has an optical heart-rate monitor, sensors for SpO2 monitoring and a 3-axis accelerometer.



With six months of Fitbit Premium, you’ll get an even better understanding of your wellness with personalized insights and guidance, deeper analyses of your data (including a monthly view and personal ranges in the Health Metrics dashboard) and exclusive in-app content. Members can access nearly 200 mindfulness sessions from popular brands like Aaptiv, Aura, Breethe and Ten Percent Happier, as well as relaxing sounds from Fitbit, and receive a detailed breakdown of their Stress Management Score.