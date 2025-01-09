First 2025 Update for Oppo Find X8 Now Live in India

Oppo launched the Find X8 series back in November last year and the company has been steadily releasing updates to make the experience more stable and polished. The first 2025 update for Oppo Find X8 is now live in India, bringing stability improvements as well as a couple of new features.

The full changelog of the new CPH2651_15.0.0.401(EX01V20P01) update is as follows:

Apps

Adds various styles and personalization to Watermark, including Hasselblad, Master’s signature, Film, Classic camera, and more.

Now you can revert live photos to the original after editing them with “Crop”,

“Adjust”, “Filter”, or “Watermark” and saving them.

Camera

Improves recognition of Stage scenes for a better photography experience.

Now you can set a specific exposure value in Portrait mode for greater ease.

Communication & interconnection

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of wireless connections.

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of cellular communications.

System

Fixes an issue where you might see the notification that the APK is incompatible with your device when downloading and installing some APKs in Browser.

Improves system stability and performance.

The update weighed in at about 970MB and notably doesn’t include the January 2024 patch. The device is still on the December 2024 patch but should likely get an update later in the month that might bring the new patch, considering Oppo’s timely update trend. It adds a plethora of new Watermarks in the camera App under the categories of Film, Brand power, Hasselblad, Master’s signature, and Text.

The last updates for the device came in December, one of which included camera improvements, new features for live alerts pill on the top, some bug fixes, and of course, the December 2024 patch.