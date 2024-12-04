Oppo Find X8 December 2024 Update Released with Improvements, Bug Fixes

Oppo Find X8 December 2024 update has been released by the brand in India, which not only integrates the latest security patch, but also brings a set of improvements and big fixes as well. Here’s everything to know about the update.
Our Indian Find X8 unit has received a new update today, on December 4. The Oppo Find X8 December 2024 update bears version CPH2651_15.0.0.301 (EX01) and it’s a hefty one in size, coming in at about 778.81 MB. The update has the following changelog:
Camera
- Optimizes the skin tone of portraits taken with the front camera to make them look more natural.
- Produces a steadier live preview at high zoom ratios for a better sense of control with the telephoto camera.
- Improves the interactive experience of Camera and you can now add the XPAN mode to the menu for quick access.
Apps
- Now you can zoom in or out the preview of burst shots collections.
- Contacts can now be switched to a floating window.
System
- Now you can see the status of the flashlight on Live Alerts.
- Now you can drag the bottom corner of a floating window to change it to full screen.
- Fixes a display issue with existing icons on the status bar when a Live Alerts capsule is displayed.
- Improves system stability and performance.
- Integrates the December 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.
The Find X8 arrived in India earlier last month with a starting price of Rs 69,999. We reviewed the device and came to a conclusion that the Oppo Find X8 seems like a worthy contender against the competition and excels in almost every aspect, be it a power-packed chipset, decent display, smooth and feature-rich software, great build quality, or versatile cameras.