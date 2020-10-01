Fake FAU-G apps appear on the Play Store

Fake FAU-G apps have started to appear on Play Store. The CEO of GOQii took to Twitter to Inform Google about these fake apps and has requested for their removal

FAU-G, the PUBG competitor which is slated to release soon, has already arrived on the Play Store in the form of fake applications claiming to be the original one.

The CEO of GOQii, Vishal Gondal, took to Twitter to Inform Google about the fake guides and games that have been published on Play Store.

Vishal has requested Google to implement their policies as soon as possible for the removal of these apps. The Mobile Indian also advises users to not fall for these scams and report them to Google wherever you spot one.

FAU-G was announced at the beginning of September, just after a few days when PUBG got banned in India.







FAU-G here stands for Fearless and United: Guards and is developed by nCore games under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar. The game has been launched in support of Prime Minister Modi's Atmanirbhar movement.

According to Akshay Kumar, 20% of the net revenues of the game will be donated to 'BharatKeVeer' trust. Details regarding the game are still yet to be shared by the developers. As of now, just a poster has been revealed.

As the app is a part of the 'Atmanirbhar' movement which was announced by PM Modi, the game will create many job opportunities for locals and should also prove to be a great alternative to the Now-Banned PUBG Mobile.

FAU-G is expected to be released by nCore Games by October end or November beginning. We will update you with any more further details accordingly.