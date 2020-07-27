Advertisement

Facebook rolls out Live broadcast feature to Messenger Rooms

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 27, 2020 12:18 pm

With this new feature, users can go live directly from the Messenger Rooms with up to 50 people.
Facebook has revealed that it is adding a new feature to its Messenger Rooms. The company is bringing the live broadcasting feature to Messenger Rooms. 

 

With this new feature, users can go live directly from the Messenger Rooms with up to 50 people. The feature, for example, is useful for hosting a book club or panel discussion. One can create a room that one can go live right from Facebook or Messenger web and invite anyone to join, even if the person does not have a Facebook account. As a room creator, one can broadcast the room to a Profile, Page or Group, and invite people to tune in.

 

The room creator controls the live broadcast, including where the room is shared on Facebook, who can view the broadcast and who’s invited to participate. All the room participants will receive a notification inviting them to join the live broadcast and will have to opt in to participate. They can also choose to leave the room before it goes live. Furthermore, room creators can add or remove participants from the live broadcast at any time and room participants can also leave the live broadcast at any time. 

 

“When a room creator chooses to go Live, the broadcast is shared to Facebook and people outside the room may see what’s happening in the room based on the audience and where the room is shared on Facebook,” the company said in a blog post.

 

