Facebook partners with Saregama to provide music to its users

Saregrama has announced a global deal with Facebook to license its music for video and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram. The partnership will allow users to choose a variety of music to add to their stores, videos via music stickers.

The company has revealed that Facebook users will be able to add songs to their Facebook Profile. Starting now, people will be able to use music from India’s evergreen catalogue with classics from legends like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal.

Commenting on the partnership, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India said: “We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share.”

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India added, “At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms.”

Meanwhile, Facebook has revealed that it is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to archive or trash old posts, all in one place. The brand has introduced a new Manage Activity feature on its platform. The feature is currently available on the mobile application and Facebook Lite. The brand says that the feature will be available for the desktop version in the future. The company says that with this feature, users can easily archive older posts that they don't want others to see on Facebook.