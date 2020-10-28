Facebook launches Cloud Gaming Service: Things you should know

Facebook has launched its own cloud gaming service which is currently available on web and android. As of now, Facebook has no plans to bring it to iOS.

Facebook is now entering the cloud gaming platform, by launching several cloud-streamed games in the Facebook app and on browser — playable instantly, with no downloads, special hardware, or controllers required.

Not Available on iOS

Facebook also clarifies that cloud gaming won't be available on iOS because of Apple's new cloud gaming policy. Which means that only Android and web players will be able to play integrated cloud games on Facebook while the company says that it is working on alternative options for iOS.

As of now, Facebook is currently unsure if its plans to launch the same for iOS would be viable. People might be able to play on the web browser on iOS but as per Facebook, there are limitations as to what they can offer through Safari.

Read More: Facebook to soon start charging money for WhatsApp Business

Cloud-streamed games are launching on Facebook in two complementary formats:

Full, free-to-play mobile games in a relaunched destination for Play.

Cloud playable ads so people can instantly try out a game on Facebook.

List of games available

The first set of games available on Facebook's cloud gaming platform include Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft; Mobile Legends: Adventure by Moonton; PGA TOUR Golf Shootout by Concrete Software, Inc.; Solitaire: Arthur’s Tale by Qublix Games; and WWE SuperCard by 2K. In the coming weeks Facebook will also add Dirt Bike Unchained by Red Bull and much more.

Facebook also says that players might notice some glitches because of the latency tolerant games and the platform is still in its beta phase. The first expansion of games will start in 2021 including games from Action and Adventure genres.

Where is it rolling out?

Access to cloud games on Facebook will roll out in the US, initially available across California, Texas and Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states including, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and West Virginia. The company will expand regional access in the coming months as they continue to scale the infrastructure needed to roll out cloud gaming across the US.

Player names and Avatars

The company is also introducing player names and gaming-themed avatars so that players can represent themselves in a distinctive way. Player Names and gaming activity will also appear alongside a player’s real name when they choose to connect with friends or fellow players from a game.

Dedicated Gaming Section

Facebook is introducing a new dedicated gaming destination which includes updated discovery and re-engagement features to help players find new games, get back into the ones they’ve played, and recommend new games to try.