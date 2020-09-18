Facebook accused of watching Instagram users through camera: Report

In a recent complaint filed against Facebook, the company is using Instagram application to spy on its users using the mobile phone camera

Facebook has faced a lot of allegations in the past regarding the privacy concerns and once again the company has been sued for a security-related issue.

Facebook has allegedly been using the mobile camera through the Instagram application to spy on its users.

An Instagram user named Brittany Conditi has filed a complaint against Facebook in the Federal Court of San Francisco stating that the use of the camera in the app is "intentional and is done for the purpose of collecting lucrative and valuable data on its users that it would not otherwise have access to.” according to Bloomberg.

The complaint stated "By obtaining extremely private and intimate personal data on their users, including in the privacy of their own homes,” Instagram and Facebook are able to collect “valuable insights and market research".

The social media giant has declined the report and has stated that it was a bug because of which the users were getting the notification of the camera being used by the Instagram application in their iPhones.

In another allegation made against Facebook last month, the company was reportedly using facial recognition tech in its Instagram app to procure the biometric data of more than 100 million instagram users. Facebook had denied this allegation as well, stating that the Instagram app does not use any Face Recognition tech.

In a recent report related to Instagram, it is suspected that Instagram might soon charge you a small fee for adding links to your photo captions. A Patent application has been discovered by 'Protocol', that suggests that Instagram would charge you a $2 (approx Rs 146) fee for adding clickable links to the captions of your photos.