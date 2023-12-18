Expect Two New AirPods 4th Gen Models And A Capture Button On Apple iPhones in 2024

The year 2024 is looking huge for Apple according to the information we have so far regarding its lined up launches. However, seems like Apple’s iPhones will take a backseat next year while the Apple AirPods, Apple Watch, and its VR-AR headset called Vision Pro will be in the spotlight. As a result, Apple seems to be planning to revamp its AirPods lineup with two new 4th Gen models.

The report comes from the usual Apple insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Aside from the AirPods, Gurman claims that Apple plans to retain the iPhone 15’s design for the 16 series while increasing screen sizes on the Pro versions. In addition, lower-end models in the series will get the Action button, and there will be a new dedicated button for taking video.

For those unaware, a recent leak of the prototypes of non-Pro iPhone 16 series models showed us this button which the report claimed is called the ‘Capture Button’. Gurman’s leak has revealed what this button will do. It is unclear whether it could also be used for other purposes, such as for taking selfies or regular photos.

Coming back to AirPods, the company’s current earbuds — AirPods 3rd Generation — haven’t been receiving a lot of attention. They look similar to the AirPods Pro, but do not offer the value a successor to a pair of earbuds from 2019, should. To simplify the lineup, Apple will offer two new 4th gen non-Pro AirPods models that will have updated designs, redesigned cases and USB-C charging. The upper-end version of the two models will include active noise cancellation, a feature it would borrow from the AirPods Pro.

A similar simplification process is also being followed for the iPad lineup, according to a recent report. Next, Apple is planning a new AirPods Max model that will replace the Lightning port for a USB-C port and potentially adds new colours. In addition, Apple is readying a major software-based feature called hearing aid functionality.