Exclusive: Qualcomm’s Low-Cost 5G Chipset for Budget Phones Arrives July 30

Qualcomm, a major player in the semiconductor industry, will soon launch a new Snapdragon 5G Chipset aimed at budget smartphones priced around $100. This strategic move is set to democratize access to high-speed internet, making 5G technology more accessible to a broader audience.

Sources familiar with the development told The Mobile Indian, “The Snapdragon 5G Chipset that will power budget smartphones that cost less than Rs 8000 will be unveiled on July 30 data event in Delhi.” The launch will signify Qualcomm’s strategic move to capture a segment that MediaTek has predominantly dominated and help Indians stay connected.

Last month, in an interview with The Mobile Indian, Savi Soin, President of Qualcomm India, said, “We are working with our partners to bring 5G to the affordable segment, and consumers can expect an announcement in the second half of this year just after the Cricket T20 World Cup.”

Currently, the cheapest 5G smartphone in India is the Lava Yuva 5G, which is priced at Rs 9,499 and features the Unisoc processor.

Even Saurabh Arora, who heads Mobile, Compute, and XR Business Development at Qualcomm India, confirmed to The Mobile Indian in May this year that the chipmaker is working with its partners to bring down 5G smartphone prices to a sub $100 price point, which is approximately Rs 8,000 when converted to INR. “We are on track with our goal to bring 5G to the masses at an affordable price tag,” said Arora.

Soin had also said, “Qualcomm has started working on bringing AI capabilities to budget and mid-budget processors; we will see them in action at the end of 2024 or maybe early 2025.”

Brand and Operator Partnerships

Qualcomm will share details about the new processor’s capabilities and features on July 30. However, according to our sources, who are familiar with the development, announcements regarding Qualcomm’s brand partnerships and operator collaborations will be made at a later stage. These partnerships are crucial as they will determine the rollout and availability of smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s new Processor across different markets.

Potential Early Adopter: Xiaomi

Xiaomi is expected to be among the first brands to launch smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s new processor, according to our sources. It is anticipated Xiaomi, known for its prominent position in the budget smartphone market, may also unveil 5G smartphones priced under $100 (approx Rs 8,352), utilizing the new Qualcomm processor.

Furthermore, given Qualcomm’s extensive collaborations with major global smartphone manufacturers, it is predicted that many well-known brands will swiftly adopt this new technology. Incorporating this chipset into their product lines will play a pivotal role in making affordable 5G smartphones more accessible.

Budget Market

In India’s dynamic technology market, MediaTek, the global semiconductor giant, powered 47% of the 311 smartphones launched in 2023, according to research by The Mobile Indian.

In 2023, MediaTek became the leading player in the Indian smartphone market, with an impressive 47% share of the 311 smartphones launched in India being powered by their chipsets. This was 20% higher than their closest competitor, Qualcomm, which powered 84 smartphones. Interestingly, MediaTek’s portfolio included a perfect budget and premium 4G and 5g chipsets.

Chipset Distribution in Smartphones launched in 2023

The distribution breakdown further revealed MediaTek’s significant lead at 47%, followed by Qualcomm at 27%, Unisoc at 13%, Exynos at 7%, Apple Bionic at 4%, and Google Tensor at 2%.

However, this might change as Qualcomm has been notably absent in the budget 5G category, which has seen significant growth and competition. Now, as it gets ready to enter the budget 5G space, Mediatek will face a challenge.

Qualcomm plans to make 5G smartphones affordable, ensuring that devices powered by Qualcomm technology are accessible across various price brackets. Qualcomm would be hoping that the new Snapdragon processor will play a major role in getting Indians on the 5G highway.

Supporting Design in India Initiatives

Interestingly, the expected launch of an affordable Snapdragon 5G chipset aligns with the government of India’s ‘Design in India’ push. Our sources have said that Qualcomm’s India team has played a major role in its development, highlighting the country’s growing expertise and capabilities in advanced technology design and development.

What can consumers expect?

Qualcomm’s expected introduction of a budget 5G chipset will provide consumers with more processor choices and the option to transition from 4G to 5G at a cost of around Rs 8,000, offering enhanced digital experiences at a lower price.

Until now, Qualcomm’s 5G SOCs have been mostly available in higher-end and mid-end smartphones, which often come at a price tag that not all mobile users can afford. Qualcomm’s new chipset aims to change this by making the benefits of 5G, such as faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and improved connectivity, accessible to a larger market.

Outlook

The launch of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 5G processor will represent a step towards making high-speed internet more accessible to a broader audience. Additionally, by aligning with national initiatives and leveraging local expertise, Qualcomm aims to significantly contribute to the mobile technology landscape in India and beyond.

This move aligns with Qualcomm’s ongoing efforts to expand the reach of 5G technology globally. Qualcomm is set to facilitate the adoption of 5G in emerging markets and among budget-conscious consumers by lowering the cost barrier. This development is particularly significant for regions with limited high-speed internet access due to the cost of compatible devices.