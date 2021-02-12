Exclusive: Micromax set to launch a new smartphone soon, 5G phone expected around November

After Realme, Micromax may be the second brand to launch its smartphone with Helio G95 chipset.

Homegrown handset maker Micromax is all set to launch a new smartphone and a pair of TWS in India soon. Sources close to the development have said to The Mobile Indian.



Sources familiar with the development have said the upcoming smartphone by Micromax could be based on MediaTek Helio G95 processor but they were a bit sceptical because the global chipset shortage may change the dynamics. As of now, the name of next smartphone from Micromax has also not been revealed but the launch can be expected by March-end or early April.



MediaTek Helio G95 is a mid-range Gaming-centric processor was announced last year. The Helio G95 consists of a pair of Arm Cortex-A76 CPUs operating up to 2.05GHz, paired with six Cortex-A55 power-efficient CPUs, with upgraded Arm Mali-g76 MC4, operating at up to 900 MHz.



In India, only Realme 7 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro have been launched with MediaTek Helio G95 chipset along with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. No other brand apart from Realme has launched Helio G95 smartphone in India yet. With this, Micromax may be the second brand to launch its smartphone with Helio G95 chipset. The brand's phone will be a mid-budget device and we expect it to deliver some great performance.





Micromax TWS Earbuds



The sources have further revealed that the company is now getting ready to foray into the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds category in the country as well and the highlight of these TWS will be its superior audio quality and they might be launched before the next smartphone is launched.







Micromax 5G Smartphone



Sharing information about 5G, our sources said, Micromax might launch its 5G smartphone in India around November this year. However, specific details on when exactly this 5G device will be making its way to the market is not known at the moment because orders for the chipsets has not been placed yet. As of now, the brand is in negotiations with the chipset maker to procure components for its upcoming smartphones and deals is expected to be finalized by next month.



To recall, major handsets players like Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Xiaomi, iQOO, Vivo have already launched their 5G smartphones in India. Now Micromax is also very keen to launch its first 5G smartphone in India this year but wants to launch at a time when Indian operators roll out 5G services.



Rahul Sharma, founder of Micromax had said in its second episode in the 'Let's talk India Ke Liye' on YouTube that Micromax IN Note 1 will start receiving the latest Android 11 OS from April 2021. Micromax In Note 1 was launched in India in November last year with Android 10, alongside the Micromax In 1b. The IN 1B will also get the Android 11 update after the IN Note 1. The company had promised to offer two years of major Android OS and three years of security updates.



In a video session in December last year, Sharma suggested the launch of a smartphone with 6GB RAM, liquid cooling and high refresh rate. It is likely that those details could be associated with the Micromax 5G phone in the works.

