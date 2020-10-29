Lava BE U smartphone launhing around Diwali, it will be women-centric smartphone

BE U smartphone will be based on Android OS.

Lava is gearing up to launch a women-centric smartphone in India soon. The phone will be called BE U and it will be launched in the country around Diwali. If we look at the picture of the device which is in our possession the 'BE U by Lava' branding lies at the back of the device. It shows the phone in a single pinkish colour with a glossy body.

Sources close to the development have said to The Mobile Indian. " Lava BE U will be based on Android Operating System and will be priced less than Rs10,000."

The upcoming Lava smartphone will likely to feature decent specifications and try to attract women buyers as no other brand like Xiaomi, Realme, Tecno, Infinix. Samsung or Viv have launched a women-centric phone.

We also recently exclusively reported that Lava will launch five smartphones in India in November. The brand is planning to launch four smartphones under Rs 10,000 while one smartphone will be priced above Rs 10,000. Out of the four smartphones under 10k, one will be 100 per cent designed in India means it will be completely designed in India.

The company recently launched Lava Pulse 1 feature phone with contactless thermometer for Rs 1,999. The handset is available online on Amazon, Flipkart and at 100K+ retail stores in the country.



Lava Pulse 1 enables users to measure their body temperature without touching the sensor. features a sturdy polycarbonate body and comes with a 2.4-inch display. The device has an expandable memory of up to 32GB and embedded with 1800 mAh battery.



Lava Pulse 1 phone also comes with features like number talker, photo icons for saving contacts, wireless FM with recording and dual SIM support. The phone provides a provision of auto call recording and enables users to type in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.