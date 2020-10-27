Advertisement

Lava Pulse 1 feature phone with contactless thermometer launched for Rs 1,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 27, 2020 5:29 pm

Lava Pulse 1 will enable users to measure their body temperature without touching the sensor.
Lava has today announced the launch of its latest feature phone - Lava Pulse 1 that comes with a built-in contactless thermometer. The feature phone is priced at Rs 1999 and comes in Rose Gold colour. The handset is available online on Amazon, Flipkart and at 100K+ retail stores in the country.

Lava Pulse 1 will enable users to measure their body temperature without touching the sensor. The users have to simply place the back of their hand or forehead a few centimetres away from the sensor and it will immediately display their body temperature on the screen.

Lava Pulse 1 features a sturdy polycarbonate body and comes with a 2.4-inch display. The device has an expandable memory of up to 32GB.

The handset is embedded with 1800 mAh battery supported with super battery mode, which lasts up to 6 days on a single charge. The phone is Military Grade certified which means that the users don’t have to worry about the minor wear and tear if the phone gets dropped. Additionally, the phone comes with a 1-year replacement service promise.

Lava Pulse 1 phone also comes with features like number talker, photo icons for saving contacts, wireless FM with recording and dual SIM support. The phone provides a provision of auto call recording and enables users to type in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.

