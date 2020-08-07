Advertisement

Exclusive: Jio Glass to Launch in 2021

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 07, 2020 4:51 pm

Latest News

The pricing of Jio Glass is yet to be announced, but since it is coming from RIL, it can be expected that the cost will be cost-economical.
Advertisement

Jio Glass were showcased at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) a few weeks back but they are not going to be available in the market any time soon.


Sources familiar with the development have said to The Mobile Indian, " Jio Glass most likely will be commercially launched in 2021." "Currently work is going to develop the content ecosystem for the glasses and until it is ready Jio Glass can't be rolled out " sources further added.

 

Advertisement

The pricing of Jio Glass is yet to be announced, but since it is coming from RIL, it can be expected that the cost will be cost-economical.

 

Kiran Thomas, President RIL, at the AGM showcased the calling function of the Jio Glass and said, “Hello Jio, please call Aakash and Isha,” while wearing his pair of Jio Glass. Jio Glass weighs in at around 75 grams and needs to be connected to a smartphone as it can't work independently.

 

Thomas had further said, “Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience. It is making teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History.” 

Mobile Recharge: How to do it online and more

Jio revises Rs 501, Rs 1,101 and Rs 1,201 packs

JioMart app for Android and iOS launched in India

Reliance Jio discontinues Rs 69 and Rs 49 prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio introduces Made in India 5G network solution, ready for trials

Reliance Jio launches Jio Glass mixed-reality glasses

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless neckband earphone with Active Noise Cancellation launched in India

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live announced with Active Noise Cancellation

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price

Nokia 5.3 launching in Aug, 2500 youtube channel blocked, Samsung Note 20 India price
15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi
Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies