Exclusive: Jio Glass to Launch in 2021

The pricing of Jio Glass is yet to be announced, but since it is coming from RIL, it can be expected that the cost will be cost-economical.

Jio Glass were showcased at the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) a few weeks back but they are not going to be available in the market any time soon.



Sources familiar with the development have said to The Mobile Indian, " Jio Glass most likely will be commercially launched in 2021." "Currently work is going to develop the content ecosystem for the glasses and until it is ready Jio Glass can't be rolled out " sources further added.

Kiran Thomas, President RIL, at the AGM showcased the calling function of the Jio Glass and said, “Hello Jio, please call Aakash and Isha,” while wearing his pair of Jio Glass. Jio Glass weighs in at around 75 grams and needs to be connected to a smartphone as it can't work independently.

Thomas had further said, “Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience. It is making teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History.”