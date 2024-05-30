Exclusive – HTech To Sell Honor Smartphone Chargers Via Own Website in India

HTech has been hard at work to provide a seamless experience to its buyers, but it missed the mark when it came to Honor smartphone chargers. Neither the brand provided these within the box, nor was the external availability of the chargers consistent so users could buy them separately. That will soon be fixed, as HTech has confirmed to The Mobile Indian that it will soon begin selling official Honor chargers via its own website later this week.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of HTech, a brand licensee of Honor Products in India, told The Mobile Indian, “We will be selling the original Honor chargers for our smartphones via HTech Website. Probably by later this week or early next week, the listings for the chargers will appear on our website so users can buy those directly from us.”

Explaining the reason behind the delayed arrival of the chargers, Sheth said, “We had to make sure to get proper certifications in India for the chargers before we could sell them as they contain Honor’s Proprietary chips and patented technology.” It’s appreciable that the brand is owning up to the delay and has rectified it. Availability on the brand’s own website should instil confidence in buyers’ minds that they’ll be getting consistent service from HTech in the country.

Meanwhile, Sheth also confirmed the premium Honor products that are in the pipeline for launch in India. These include the Honor 200 5G and the Honor 200 5G Pro, which will be coming before the end of the quarter. Honor will also be bringing the Magic 6 Pro 5G to India before Diwali this year.

Not only that, but the brand is also planning to initiate local manufacturing of its smartphones in sometime before Diwali. Producing devices locally in India would help the brand keep its costs under control and will also allow it to land more products in the market in a timely manner and in line with the consumer’s demands.