End of Basic Plan: Netflix Pushes Subscribers Towards New Tiers

Netflix is moving forward with its plan to phase out its least expensive ad-free basic tier for existing subscribers in some regions. Numerous posts on social media, including Reddit, indicate that Netflix is prompting some basic plan users to select a new plan to continue their subscriptions.

Based on Reddit posts, most users receiving these notifications appear to be in Canada or the UK. This aligns with Netflix’s earlier announcement to phase out the basic tier in these regions during the second quarter of this year. Netflix’s pricing page for Canada and the UK now states that the “Basic plan has been discontinued” and that “you can change your plan at any time.”

Last year, Netflix discontinued its basic plan for new or returning US, Canada, and UK customers. However, the company has not yet specified when it will begin phasing out the basic plan for existing US subscribers. This impending change will affect existing US subscribers, and they should stay tuned for further updates.

This move is part of Netflix’s broader strategy to streamline its subscription offerings and push more users towards its ad-supported and premium tiers. By phasing out the basic plan, Netflix aims to drive revenue growth and provide more value through its enhanced tiers.

One Reddit user shared a notification received on their Netflix app, stating, “Your last day to watch Netflix is July 13. Choose a new plan to keep watching.” Subscribers currently paying USD 11.99 per month for the basic plan will need to opt for either the USD 6.99 ad-supported tier, the USD 15.49 ad-free tier, or the USD 22.99 ad-free 4K premium plan.

Existing subscribers in Canada and the UK will need to choose a new plan by July 13 to continue accessing Netflix’s content. The streaming giant doesn’t have any ad-supported tiers in India yet. In India, it offers a total of four plans: mobile, basic, standard, and premium. The basic plan, which allows for 720p streaming across mobile phones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs limited to one active screen at a time, costs Rs 199 per month.