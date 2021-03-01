Advertisement

Elon Musk-backed Starlink broadband begins pre-orders in India, to arrive by 2022

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 01, 2021 4:43 pm

Latest News

Starlink has started taking pre-orders in India and the service will arrive in India by 2022

Starlink, the Elon Musk-backed SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service is now available for pre-orders in India for $99 which is roughly above Rs 7000, for a month. The service is expected to be made available in India by 2022.

 

Currently in beta-testing phase, Starlink will provide Internet services through satellites that SpaceX will launch in the orbit. As per Starlink, users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations over the next several months as the company enhances the Starlink system. There will also be brief periods of no connectivity at all.

 

As it launches more satellites, installs more ground stations and improves its networking software, data speed, latency and uptime will improve dramatically, according to Starlink. Interested users can pay $99 (approx Rs 7000) which as per the company is a refundable amount. The company provides a Starlink Kit which includes everything you need to connect to the internet including your Starlink, wifi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod. 

 

Users can check the availability of the service by typing in their city and postal code. As of now Starlink’s website for Maharashtra notes that it is targeting coverage in your area in 2022 and that its availability is limited. The company notes that the orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. 

 

Once the users click on the Order Now button, users are redirected to an information page where they are required to put in details like their first name, last name, phone number, and email address. One will also be required to put in their card details to place a deposit of $99.

 

Starlink is reportedly looking to ramp up the speeds and deliver high-speed internet of up to 1 Gbps downloading or uploading speed to its users. It currently gives up to 150 Mbps speeds which are reported to double up to 300 Mbps as the testing period ends.

 

Starlink suggests a clear field of view for a better internet connectivity experience. "In early service, the required clear field of view is a 100-degree cone around the center of the dish (after tilting) with a 25-degree elevation minimum. Some obstructions are worse than others. Obstructions low in the sky will cause more outages because satellites are in this area of the sky more frequently", as per Starlink. 

Clubhouse admits it 'temporarily' keeps recordings of conversations happening in-app

Samsung Galaxy A52 detailed camera specs leaked

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccination in India?

Airtel Xstream app partners with DIVO Movies to offer exclusive Tamil OTT content

Expected Mi 11 Pro appears on Geekbench with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC

Samsung Galaxy E02 support pages go live, launch seems imminent in India

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

New rules for OTT and digital media platforms announced by government

Oppo to license its VOOC Fast Charging technology to car and chipmakers

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies