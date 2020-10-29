Advertisement

Dolby updates 'Dolby On' with new UI and features

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 29, 2020 1:55 pm

Latest News

Dolby has released a new update for its Dolby On app allowing users to edit the sound recordings with new tools and also a new UI.

Dolby Audio has released a new update for the app called Dolby On. If you ask what is it, Dolby On is an iOS and Android application designed to make recording music and videos with Dolby's sound quality. 

 

Now, the app has been updated with new and finer features to cater to its growing audience for both iOS and Android markets in India. 

 

DolbyON

The Dolby On app is designed to easily record and live stream audio and video with Dolby sound quality by using just your phone, letting you capture the moment instantly.

 

It listens to the sound coming in and automatically applies audio effects like compression, EQ, limiting, noise reduction, stereo widening, de-essing and more. You can further edit the sound with unique sound “styles” – like photo filters in Instagram, these allow you to apply sonic profiles to your recording. 

 

As per Dolby, 'Dolby On empowers creators to make their statement with amazing sound quality, anytime and anywhere. With the new release, Dolby On users can now import video and audio files from their phones for instant audio improvement. And with updated video and audio editing tools, users can take even greater control of their sound'. The changelog for the new release is as follows:

 

New Release for Android-

 

  • New Sound Tools & Slider: take control of unwanted sounds with the new Noise Reduction slider
  • Import track & videos: just tap the ‘Import Button’ & instantly enhance any audio and video files with Dolby On
  • Saving: Now, when saving to your device, the Dolby On app will show exactly where the file is located

 

New Release for iOS-

 

  • Before livestreaming, adjust any unwanted background sounds with the new noise reduction soundcheck slider
  • Batch delete- quickly delete many songs at once
  • Improvements for low device storage: we will let you know if you are getting low on space, so you won’t lose any of those creative moments. 

LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 true wireless earbuds announced with Active Noise Cancellation

Sennheiser launches Momentum True Wireless Earbuds, Special 75-year Anniversary Edition in India

PLAYGO N33 neckband earphones launched in India for Rs 1,999

Latest News from

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Twitter introduces 'Topics' feature in India

Apple working on a search engine to counter Google?

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE
FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12
Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies