  • 18:00 Feb 05, 2020

Disney+ to launch in India on March 29 via Hotstar

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2020 4:42 pm

The company has revealed that the streaming service will be available in India via Hotstar.
Disney+, the new streaming platform from Disney, is all set to launch in India on March 29. The company has revealed that the streaming service will be available in India via Hotstar. 

 

 Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement on its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday. Iger has revealed that the on-demand streaming service will be available through Hotstar and it will rebrand Hotstar as Disney+ Hotstar. For the unintended, Hotstar is owned by Fox, which is owned by Disney. 

 

The company has revealed that it will rebrand Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium as Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium. “We're excited to announce that we will be launching Disney+ in India through our Hotstar service on March 29th at the beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season. We will be rebranding our existing Hotstar VIP and Premium subscription tiers to Disney Plus Hotstar. We see this as a great opportunity to use the proven platform of Hotstar to launch the new Disney+ service in one of the most populous countries and fastest-growing economies in the world,” Iger said in a statement. 

 

The company has further revealed that Hotstar Premium will offer Disney’s back catalogue along with Disney+ original series, however, the Hotstar VIP will not have any access to Disney+ original series. However, the company has revealed the subscription of its latest streaming service for the Indian market. 

 

The streaming service comes with a price of $6.99, which roughly translates to Rs 500 per month. With this, the company is offering a host of interesting content on its streaming service with a lineup of original content including the first episode of Star Wars series, ‘The Mandalorian’. Apart from this, the company is also offering a vast catalogue of movies and shows from Disney, Pixar and Marvel, not to forget the first 30 seasons of the ‘The Simpsons’.

