Advertisement

Discovery Plus streaming service dropped its annual subscription plan amind lockdown in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2020 1:36 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that it is offering a special price for its annual subscription amid nationwide lockdown.

Discovery Plus, a subscription-based streaming service, was launched in India last month. Now, the company has revealed that it is offering a special price for its annual subscription amid nationwide lockdown. 

 

Discovery Plus revealed that users can enjoy its Premium subscription at Rs 99 per year during the lockdown period. To recall, the company introduced its annual subscription priced at an introductory price of Rs 299 per year. Interestingly, users can opt for annual subscription at the cost of a monthly plan, which is priced at Rs 99 per month. 

 

However, customers can avail this offer until 11:59 PM, April 16, 2020. For the unintended, Discovery Plus offers a wide range of content across 40+ genres including Adventure, Science, Food and Lifestyle. The company has also revealed that it will be releasing an anthology of three COVID-19 documentaries this week. 

 

The app is available in eight Indian languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi. The content on Discovery Plus has been curated from content brands such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, BBC, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, ID, Food Network, HGTV, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Motortrend and VICE. 

 

“Our campaign film drives the message of urging audiences to stay indoors while bringing alive the most picturesque outdoors on earth – outdoors which can be seen through myriad shows that are available on the app. The idea of the #SafetyExtended offer is to help families across the country enjoy and engage with premium and high-quality real-life entertainment during the extended lockdown period. Alongside, given the huge interest amongst audiences about Covid-19, we’re releasing three documentaries on Covid-19 which will be available for free consumption on the platform,” said, Issac John, Business Head – Digital (South Asia), Discovery.

Resso, world’s first social music streaming app, launched in India

How much Data do Streaming apps consume in one Hour?

Netflix, Google, Facebook, TikTok, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more decided to downgrade streaming quality on cellular networks in India

Latest News from

Tags: Discovery Plus Discovery Plus annual subscription Discovery Plus streaming service Discovery Plus features Discovery Plus news Discovery

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

TikTok latest flaw allows hackers to plant fake videos on user’s account

UberMedic service for transporting healthcare workes now available in 10 cities in India

YouTube gets UPI payment support in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies