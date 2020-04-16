Discovery Plus streaming service dropped its annual subscription plan amind lockdown in India

The company has revealed that it is offering a special price for its annual subscription amid nationwide lockdown.

Discovery Plus, a subscription-based streaming service, was launched in India last month. Now, the company has revealed that it is offering a special price for its annual subscription amid nationwide lockdown.

Discovery Plus revealed that users can enjoy its Premium subscription at Rs 99 per year during the lockdown period. To recall, the company introduced its annual subscription priced at an introductory price of Rs 299 per year. Interestingly, users can opt for annual subscription at the cost of a monthly plan, which is priced at Rs 99 per month.

However, customers can avail this offer until 11:59 PM, April 16, 2020. For the unintended, Discovery Plus offers a wide range of content across 40+ genres including Adventure, Science, Food and Lifestyle. The company has also revealed that it will be releasing an anthology of three COVID-19 documentaries this week.

The app is available in eight Indian languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi. The content on Discovery Plus has been curated from content brands such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, BBC, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, ID, Food Network, HGTV, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Motortrend and VICE.

“Our campaign film drives the message of urging audiences to stay indoors while bringing alive the most picturesque outdoors on earth – outdoors which can be seen through myriad shows that are available on the app. The idea of the #SafetyExtended offer is to help families across the country enjoy and engage with premium and high-quality real-life entertainment during the extended lockdown period. Alongside, given the huge interest amongst audiences about Covid-19, we’re releasing three documentaries on Covid-19 which will be available for free consumption on the platform,” said, Issac John, Business Head – Digital (South Asia), Discovery.