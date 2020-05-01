Apple iOS 13.5 beta version brings mask support for unlocking, COVID-19 exposure alert to iPhone

Because the features are present in the beta, not every iPhone user will be getting them right now.

Advertisement

The new iOS beta for iPhone users is getting some much-needed updates, and some of these have become necessary with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The new version 13.5 is available to the developers and users who've signed up for the beta program with Apple, and as per the details available, this version offers alternative biometric support for people wearing masks (which will be quite a lot nowadays) and the first presence of the exposure alert feature that Apple has been working with Google over the past few weeks.

These changes will ensure that a person downloading the app and allowing access to their data to the authorities doesn't have to worry about his details getting breached and misused. The companies mentioned the changes are the result of meaningful engagement and feedback from key external stakeholders around the world.

Advertisement

As you can see below, the notification feature is making its way to iPhones through this beta version, which will be rolled to everyone in the coming weeks.

There is small description below the tab, which explains the use of this feature, giving users the control over what kind of apps are able to notify them if they come in contact with anyone with COVID-19. The data will be picked up anonymously, as given here and it assures the random IDs are deleted after two weeks.

Moving on, the other crucial addition to iOS for iPhone users is the ability to wear a mask and still be able to unlock the device. This has become an issue for most iPhone users, as the Face ID on the device was unable to recognise them while they are wearing the mask.

So to make things easier, in the comings with the help of iOS 13.5 update, your iPhone will be able to detect if the person has put on a mask, and immediately the six-digit passcode box will pop up, allowing you to unlock the device. Some might say, this completely goes against having the Face ID in the first place, but since these are unprecedented times, people will have to make small changes to unlock the phone.

Not sure how it'll work when making payments, but this seems like the best possible alternative that Apple could work out right now.