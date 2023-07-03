Delhi Metro Launches ‘DMRC TRAVEL’ App for Generating Online Mobile QR Tickets

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the launch of a new mobile app called ‘DMRC TRAVEL’ for Metro commuters in Delhi, which can generate QR tickets that can be scanned at the gates of the station for a convenient travelling experience. The app will be available on Android first, followed by iOS.

The app was launched on July 1, by Dr Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC from the headquarters at Metro Bhawan. The app is aimed at making the commuter’s travel experience easier and more convenient. This is because with the new mobile App, passengers can now purchase tickets directly from their smartphones and will not have to stand in long queues for tokens or ticket vending machines.

The app supports a variety of payment methods, including UPI, credit/debit cards, and wallets. Passengers can choose their preferred payment option and complete the transaction within the app itself. Apart from the ticket generation feature, the app sports a travel planner, fare calculator, station information, and smart card recharge.

The app also shows route information from origin to destination including interchange stations. This will make the whole travelling experience of first-time Metro travellers from booking tickets to reaching the destination much easier. One can also view transaction history, and rebook tickets for the same origin-destination and return journey.

The ‘DMRC TRAVEL’ App will be available for download on the Android OS first, followed by the iOS platform soon. Majority of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates have also been upgraded at metro stations where the commuter can scan the QR code at the entry and exit gates during the journey.