Delhi Metro Introduces Metro Card Recharge Facility Through WhatsApp

WhatsApp today announced the metro card recharge feature for Delhi Metro commuters across Delhi NCR region. In addition, by using the same ticketing and chatbot services on WhatsApp, commuters can also access the metro card recharge service in both English and Hindi by sending ‘Hi’ to the specified number or by scanning the QR code.

Within the chat window, users in Delhi can recharge their metro card using their preferred payment methods (UPI, debit, credit cards, etc.) on WhatsApp. By sending ‘Hi’ to +91 9650855800 or scanning the QR code, commuters can access the ticketing and chatbot services for metro card recharges in both English and Hindi on WhatsApp. This service is available to Metro commuters across the Delhi NCR region.

Users on Android and iOS can also find quick access to the chat bot by tapping on the payments section on their WhatsApp. Powered by PeLocal, DMRC’s WhatsApp-based ticketing service is available across all lines in the Delhi National Capital Region, including Gurugram Rapid Metro.

Last year, WhatsApp had enabled the QR ticketing system across all DMRC routes including Gurugram rapid metro. The chatbot service provides passengers with instant information and support, including details on train schedules, fares, and station information.

In recent months, cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur, and Pune have integrated WhatsApp into their transport services, enhancing convenience for millions of commuters.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also pushing into the AI space with the introduction of Meta AI. Powered by Meta’s Llama 3 model, one can access Meta AI in a WhatsApp group chat, such as to recommend restaurants with great views and vegan options for you and your friends to consider.