  • 18:50 Feb 27, 2020

Advertisement

Decathlon data breach exposes over 123 million users’ personal information

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 27, 2020 5:17 pm

Latest News

The list includes employee usernames, unencrypted passwords, API logs, API username and unencrypted password, social security numbers, full names and more.
Advertisement

Decathlon, a popular sporting retail chain, has suffered a data breach, which has exposed the personal information of over 123 million users. As per the report, the breached database contains sensitive information of the Decathlon employees and its customers. 

 

As per a report vpnMentor, the breach is affected by the Spanish division of Decathlon, though it might also include some data of the company’s UK business. There is no information on whether the data breach has affected Indian users or not. The report further highlights that the database is around 9GB in size and the leaked data reportedly include all the personal information. 

 

“We were able to access Decathlon’s database because it was completely unsecured and unencrypted. Using a web browser, the team could access all files hosted on the database,” vpnMentor said in a blog post. 

 

Advertisement

The list includes employee usernames, unencrypted passwords, API logs, API username and unencrypted password, social security numbers, full names, nationalities, mobile phone numbers, full addresses, birthdates, education, work email address, employment contract information, customer email and login information and private IP addresses.  

 

The data breach was noticed on February 12 and the company was notified on February 16. The researcher said that the database was pulled on February 17. The report further highlights that the breached database could be used for corporate espionage, phishing scam, identity theft, physical threats and more.

 

Realme X50 Pro 5G is world’s first phone to feature ISRO NavIC navigation

Redmi 8A Dual now on open sale in India

Mi A3 Android 10 update delayed by Xiaomi due to Coronavirus

Honor 9X Lite surfaces with Android 10 and 4GB RAM

'Indians consume more than 11GB of data per month'

Samsung Galaxy A50s receives Android 10 update in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Top 5 IoT Trends

China battles Coronavirus outbreak with over 100 drones

What is 2 Factor Authentication?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with Google Map

Top 5 Controversies with Google Map

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies