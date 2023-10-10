Cricket World Cup 2023: Airtel’s offerings to watch matches free

The Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 has begun, treating cricket fans to thrilling matches right from the start. The mega cricketing spectacle, which started on October 5, 2023, will continue until November 1, 2023, offering a month of enthralling cricket action.

For those unable to make it to the stadiums, Disney+ Hotstar is the go-to platform to catch every nail-biting moment of the World Cup 2023 action, streamed live for cricket enthusiasts. Moreover, telecom giant Airtel has something special in store for their subscribers. It offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions, ensuring fans can savour every thrilling moment of the World Cup.

Airtel’s Cricket-Centric Plans

Discover Airtel’s array of cricket-centric prepaid and postpaid plans, designed to cater to the varying preferences of cricket enthusiasts.

Airtel’s Cricket Plans Detailed

Airtel’s cricket-focused plans include:

Rs 499 prepaid plan : Offers 3GB per day data, unlimited Local and STD calls, and a complimentary three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, valid for 28 days.

: Offers 3GB per day data, unlimited Local and STD calls, and a complimentary three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, valid for 28 days. Rs 839 prepaid plan : Provides 2GB of data daily, unlimited calls, and a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, valid for 84 days.

: Provides 2GB of data daily, unlimited calls, and a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, valid for 84 days. Rs 3359 prepaid plan : Airtel’s annual plan offers 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, valid for 365 days.

: Airtel’s annual plan offers 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, valid for 365 days. Rs 499 postpaid plan : Offers 75GB data, unlimited Local and STD calls for the primary user, and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription with a validity of one month.

: Offers 75GB data, unlimited Local and STD calls for the primary user, and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription with a validity of one month. Rs 599 Postpaid plan : Features 75GB data, unlimited calls, and a one-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription for the primary user, with an additional family add-on.

: Features 75GB data, unlimited calls, and a one-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription for the primary user, with an additional family add-on. Rs 999 postpaid plan : Includes 100GB data, unlimited calls for the primary user, a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and support for three family add-ons, with a validity of one month.

: Includes 100GB data, unlimited calls for the primary user, a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and support for three family add-ons, with a validity of one month. Rs 1199 postpaid plan : Boasts 150GB data, unlimited calls for the primary user, a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and the option to add three family members, with a validity of one month.

: Boasts 150GB data, unlimited calls for the primary user, a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, and the option to add three family members, with a validity of one month. Rs 1499 postpaid plan: Offers 200GB data, unlimited calls for the primary user, four family add-ons, and a one-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription, valid for one month.

These offerings ensure that Airtel’s cricket fans have various options, guaranteeing uninterrupted access to the excitement of the Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.