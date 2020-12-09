Creative Stage V2 Soundbar with Surround technology launched in India

The soundbar will be available from the third week of December on Amazon and Flipkart for an introductory price of Rs 9,999.

Advertisement

Creative Technology has launched Creative Stage V2 soundbar system in India. The Creative Stage V2 soundbar is priced at the MRP of Rs 17,999 but will be available from the third week of December on Amazon and Flipkart for an introductory price of Rs 9,999.

The soundbar comes with the new Clear Dialog audio technology with which users can hear each syllable clearly without starting up the volume as the spoken dialogue is extracted and amplified without compromising the ambient effects.

Advertisement

The Surround technology adds an expanded soundstage to offer the ultimate movie experience. Fitted with two custom-tuned mid-range drivers along with a powerful subwoofer, the CreativStage V2 offers rich audio and impactful bass that will bring users closer to the action.

Creative Stage V2 also comes with a wide range of connectivity options — TV ARC, optical, AUX, Bluetooth, and even audio streaming via USB. In addition, the soundbar is accessible via remote control, and users can switch input sources, adjust treble and bass settings as well as toggle Surround and Clear Dialog on or off with a simple press of a button.