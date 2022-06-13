Coolpad Cool 20s announced with Dimensity 700 chipset and 50MP dual cameras

Coolpad has officially announced a new entry-level smartphone in the Chinese market known as the Coolpad Cool 20s. The phone comes with Dimensity 700 chipset, 50-megapixel primary camera, 4,500mAh battery, dual stereo speakers and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Coolpad Cool 20s price

The Coolpad Cool 20s is priced at a starting 999 yuan (approx Rs 11,750). It comes in Firefly Black, Moon Shadow White, and Azure Blue colours. The phone is up for pre-orders in China and will go on its first sale on June 17.

Specifications

The Coolpad Cool 20s comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution. The display panel also has a 90Hz refresh rate and 16.7 million colors.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The smartphone comes in three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel rear sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor macro lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Coolpad Cool 20s runs on Cool OS 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou and GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type C port and 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 163.02 x 74.75 x 8.28mm and weighs 180 grams.