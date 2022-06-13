HomeNewsCoolpad Cool 20s announced with Dimensity 700 chipset and 50MP dual cameras

Coolpad Cool 20s announced with Dimensity 700 chipset and 50MP dual cameras

Coolpad Cool 20s has been launched with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a dual rear camera setup.

By Meenu Rana
Coolpad Cool 20s

Highlights

  • Coolpad Cool 20s makes its debut
  • It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • It sports a 4500mAh battery

Coolpad has officially announced a new entry-level smartphone in the Chinese market known as the Coolpad Cool 20s. The phone comes with Dimensity 700 chipset, 50-megapixel primary camera, 4,500mAh battery, dual stereo speakers and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Coolpad Cool 20s price

The Coolpad Cool 20s is priced at a starting 999 yuan (approx Rs 11,750). It comes in Firefly Black, Moon Shadow White, and Azure Blue colours. The phone is up for pre-orders in China and will go on its first sale on June 17.

Specifications

The Coolpad Cool 20s comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution. The display panel also has a 90Hz refresh rate and 16.7 million colors.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The smartphone comes in three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB. The storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot up to a 1TB.

ALSO READ: Coolpad Cool 20 with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and 48MP dual cameras announced

The phone comes equipped with a dual camera setup. It comprises of a 50-megapixel rear sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor macro lens. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone packs a 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Coolpad Cool 20s runs on Cool OS 2.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou and GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type C port and 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 163.02 x 74.75 x 8.28mm and weighs 180 grams.

Coolpad Cool 20s

Coolpad Cool 20s
  • ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
  • RAM (GB)4, 6, 8
  • Storage128
  • Display6.58-inch, 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery4500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11

