Coolpad Cool 20 with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and 48MP dual cameras announced

Coolpad has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, known as Coolpad Cool 20 in China. The phone is available in Earl Black, Secret Sea Blue, and Cocoa White colour options.

Coolpad Cool 20 comes in three variants - 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB variants priced at 699 Yuan, 899 Yuan and 1,099 Yuan respectively.

Coolpad Cool 20 Specs



Coolpad Cool 20 is loaded with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 269ppi pixel density, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded using a microSD card slot.

The phone is loaded with a dual rear camera setup at the rear panel with a 48 megapixels main camera as well as a portrait sensor. For the front, the phone is loaded with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone is juiced up by a 4,500mAh battery with USB Type-C port, although there is no information about the charging speed. It runs on CoolOS based on Android 11 OS.

Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 164.3 x 75.66 x 8.65mm and weighs 199.6 grams.