  • 16:09 Feb 20, 2020

Advertisement

ColorOS 7 trial version now open for 10 Oppo smartphones in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 20, 2020 3:32 pm

Latest News

As a UI with over 45 million users in India, ColorOS is being used in multiple local languages - 72 in total - including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla and more.
Advertisement

Oppo has announced that it has started the registrations for its latest ColorOS 7 update, which is based on Android 10. The company has revealed that it has opened the registration of ColorOS 7 on ten handsets - Reno, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, F11, F11 Pro and R17, R17 Pro as well as Find X, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and Find X SuperVOOC Edition starting today. To recall, ColorOS 7 was launched in India in November last year.

In order to apply for the ColorOS 7 trial version, Oppo smartphone users need to update their smartphones to the latest version. Users then need to go to Settings > Software Updates and then tap on the settings icon, which is present at the upper right corner. There, users need to tap on Trial Version and a pop-up will emerge where users need to fill all the details and then tap on then tap on ‘Apply Now’. After this, users will get a message that the application is successfully registered.

As a UI with over 45 million users in India, ColorOS is being used in multiple local languages - 72 in total - including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla and more. The company in a press release said that following the launch of ColorOS 7 in India, OPPO became the first OEM to integrate Digi locker services as part of its efforts to ensure safety and security of user data.

After the update, users will get a new borderless design that makes visuals more attractive. The update also adds Oppo Sans as the default font. It also improves the user interface and one-handed operation, brings new gestures support, optimised screenshot preview and settings along with new Dark Mode and Focus. It also adds new charging animation along with a host of other features.

The update also adds the ability to drag an app out of the Smart Sidebar to open it in split-screen mode and two new settings namely Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on the fullscreen app. It also optimises the floating window feature for more apps. It also adds a bubble, which is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar.

Oppo introduces ColorOS 7 based on Android 10

Oppo launches ColorOS 7 in India: Here are the new features

Oppo F11, F11 Pro ColorOS 7 trial version now open for registrations

Oppo releases revised ColorOS 7 roadmap for its range of smartphones

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip launched in India, pre-booking begins February 21

Google release the first Android 11 Developer Preview

Vivo Z6 5G with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 5,000 mAh battery launching on February 29

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Apps to scout the perfect hangout spot on Valentine day

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Top 5 Dating Apps to make Valentine's day Special

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies