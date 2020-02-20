ColorOS 7 trial version now open for 10 Oppo smartphones in India

As a UI with over 45 million users in India, ColorOS is being used in multiple local languages - 72 in total - including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla and more.

Advertisement

Oppo has announced that it has started the registrations for its latest ColorOS 7 update, which is based on Android 10. The company has revealed that it has opened the registration of ColorOS 7 on ten handsets - Reno, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, F11, F11 Pro and R17, R17 Pro as well as Find X, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition and Find X SuperVOOC Edition starting today. To recall, ColorOS 7 was launched in India in November last year.



In order to apply for the ColorOS 7 trial version, Oppo smartphone users need to update their smartphones to the latest version. Users then need to go to Settings > Software Updates and then tap on the settings icon, which is present at the upper right corner. There, users need to tap on Trial Version and a pop-up will emerge where users need to fill all the details and then tap on then tap on ‘Apply Now’. After this, users will get a message that the application is successfully registered.



As a UI with over 45 million users in India, ColorOS is being used in multiple local languages - 72 in total - including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla and more. The company in a press release said that following the launch of ColorOS 7 in India, OPPO became the first OEM to integrate Digi locker services as part of its efforts to ensure safety and security of user data.



After the update, users will get a new borderless design that makes visuals more attractive. The update also adds Oppo Sans as the default font. It also improves the user interface and one-handed operation, brings new gestures support, optimised screenshot preview and settings along with new Dark Mode and Focus. It also adds new charging animation along with a host of other features.



The update also adds the ability to drag an app out of the Smart Sidebar to open it in split-screen mode and two new settings namely Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on the fullscreen app. It also optimises the floating window feature for more apps. It also adds a bubble, which is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar.



