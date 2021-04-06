Clubhouse payments launched for creators on the platform

Clubhouse has launched the payments feature for the creators on the platform.

Clubhouse is a much known name across the world right now, thanks to the fame it enjoyed because of personalities such as Elon Musk. The audio chat app has now decided to launch a monetisation feature for its creators on the platform. Clubhouse says that it will not receive any amount of money that is sent to the creators by the users.

Starting Monday, all users will be able to send payments through the platform. The feature to receive payments will initially be available only to a small test group, while it will be rolled out later to other users.

The audio-based social network company said a small card processing fee will be charged by its payment processing partner, Stripe. Clubhouse also listed the steps to send a payment to the creator and here's how it works:

To send a payment in Clubhouse, just tap on the profile of a creator (who has the feature enabled) and tap "Send Money".

Enter the amount you would like to send them. The first time you do this, you’ll be asked to register a credit or debit card.

100% of the payment will go to the creator. The person sending the money will also be charged a small card processing fee, which will go directly to our payment processing partner, Stripe.

Clubhouse was launched back in April of 2020 and has been available on iOS only ever since. The Android app is also in the works as per CEO and co-founder Paul Davison. Although, it may take a while before it is rolled out to the general public.

Davison said at a town hall meeting last month that the company is working on expanding to a wider audience. Clubhouse also reduces the number of foreign feeds shown to users so that finding friends and quality content becomes easier than ever on the platform.