Claw G9x gaming earphones launched in India for Rs 890

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 13, 2020 3:48 pm

Claw gaming earphones are available in 4 colours variants – Black, Red, Camouflage Grey and Camouflage Black.
Claw has announced the launch of the G9x Gaming Earphones with Boom Microphone for Mobile Phones, PC and Consoles. The G9X earphones is priced at Rs 890 and are now available for purchase on Amazon India.

The G9X Gaming Earphones are made with premium quality materials and comes with a 1-year warranty from date of purchase.

The G9X gaming earphones are the third addition to the CLAW gaming earphone family after the G11 Dual Driver and G13 Triple Driver Gaming Earphones.

The earphones are powered by 10mm dynamic driver that produces powerful bass and crisp audio giving you an immersive surround sound field. The detachable boom mic is 360° adjustable to pick up your voice clearly delivering accurate communication. Simply detach the boom mic to use the in-line mic when not gaming.

The 1.2 m cable has been constructed with TPE + ABS materials which strengthen the bending resistance and can withstand tugging as per the demands of professional gamers.

The G9X has a Gold-plated 3.5mm PIN which is universally compatible with all your devices.  It also comes with a PC adapter so it may be used on desktop computers.

The G9X gaming earphones come with a comfortable fit offering noise isolation. They include 3 sizes of ear-tips to obtain best fit along with a pre-installed ear-hook for additional grip.

