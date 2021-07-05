Check Samsung TV, fridge virtually before buying

Samsung has today expanded its contactless offerings for consumers with Augmented Reality (AR) enabled demo for its refrigerator and TV. This will let them virtually experience how their favourite Samsung products would look like in their homes.

Consumers can use the AR Demo to virtually place Samsung’s lifestyle TV The Serif in their living room. They can have a 360-degree view of how the latest SpaceMax FamilyHub refrigerator would look like in their kitchen while also exploring detailed features of the products. Consumers can also check for the product’s dimensions and match it with the space and décor of their homes.

The AR Demo makes it easy for consumers to explore and discover Samsung products from the comfort of their homes and make informed purchase decisions without stepping out of their homes.

Samsung has launched AR Demo with The Serif lifestyle TVs and SpaceMax Family Hub refrigerators and will soon expand it to other products.

How Does the AR Demo Work?

Samsung Experience Consultants will share a link to the AR demo with consumers interested in a product. Consumers can also access this link from Samsung’s Facebook page. Once the link is clicked, the AR demo would be activated on their smartphones.

The user can then view the product in their home environment, placing the television or refrigerator at the desired location using their smartphone camera.

The camera will scan the space and place the product to scale, providing a clear idea of how the product would look aesthetically in their homes. In the case of a refrigerator, users can even open the doors and look inside for a holistic product experience.

After the virtual experience, the customer can “Request Callback” and connect with their nearest Samsung retailer. This ensures that they can purchase Samsung products without stepping out of their homes.

Samsung has rolled out several contactless offerings for consumers over the last few weeks. This allows them to experience and purchase their products in a safe environment and with ease.

Shop by Appointment

Consumers can now set up appointments at their nearest retailer by simply filling up an online form. Once the form is filled, a Samsung Experience Consultant contacts the customer. He then assists in setting up an appointment for a store visit.

Live Video Demo at Home

Samsung Experience Consultants will take consumers through the demo of any product via a video call. This will help them select products from the comfort of their homes.

Post selection, consumers can also make an online payment and get the product delivered to their homes.

Buy Products Directly from Neighbourhood Retail Stores

With a simple Google search, consumers can now find websites of their nearest neighbourhood retail stores that sell Samsung products. Furthermore, they can select and make payments for the products on these store websites through the digital payments platform Benow.