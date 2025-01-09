CES 2025: Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max Smartwatch Showcased

Noise made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 and exhibited its flagship offerings, including the Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0 and the ColorFit Pro 6 series smartwatches. The pre-orders for the Smart Ring have already begun while the ColorFir Pro 6 Max smartwatch will debut next week on January 15 in India.

At the forefront of Noise’s CES debut was the Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0, the world’s first AI-powered smart ring, according to the brand. Crafted from fighter jet-grade titanium, the Luna Ring integrates advanced AI-driven insights to monitor multiple bio-markers including stress, sleep, heart health, blood oxygen, and women’s health.

Validated by Philips Biosensing for 98.2% accuracy, the new LUNA Ring 2.0’s AI offers workout, and nutritional advice based on the biomarkers observed by the ring and offers up to 30 days battery life. The company will open pre-booking for Noise Luna Ring Gen 2.0 today, January 9, 2025, and deliveries are expected by March 2025.

Read More: Noise Air Buds 6 TWS Earbuds Announced with 32dB ANC

As for the smartwatches, the brand already has a page listing up for the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max. It’s unclear whether there’d also be a vanilla version of the watch. As for the Pro 6 Max, the watch will debut on January 15 and one can pre-book it now by paying Rs 999 to get an additional discount of Rs 3,499 once the watch launches.

The smartwatch is confirmed to boast of AI features, including an AI companion that will be available on both the watch and the phone through Noise’s app. It will be able to provide the wearer with a fitness plan, sleep insights, AI-powered watch faces, and more.

The watch is 5ATM rated for water resistance and has a built-in GPS as well. It will be powered by the brand’s most powerful chip ever, the EN2, and will run on Nebula UI 2.0. It has a stainless steel build, a functional crown and a button on the right side, a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, and multiple strap options.