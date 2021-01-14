Advertisement

CES 2021: LG unveils UltraGear Gaming Monitors, LG UltraWide Monitor and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 14, 2021 1:24 pm

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors are claimed to deliver superior productivity and entertainment experiences and are perfect for both home and office use.
LG Electronics has announced its new Ultra monitors at CES 2021. The monitors include new models from LG UltraGear, UltraWide and UltraFine series which are designed with gamers, digital artists and technology professionals in mind.


They are claimed to deliver superior productivity and entertainment experiences and are perfect for both home and office use.

 

2021 LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors

 

Boasting Nano IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) displays, LG’s new UltraGear gaming monitors (models 27GP950, 32GP850 and 34GP950G) deliver high screen resolutions and a wide colour gamut (DCI-P3 98 per cent).

 

The 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GP950) facilitates fast, fluid gameplay with a rapid refresh rate of 144Hz, overclockable to 160Hz. It also supports HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for fluid images and enables users to enjoy 4K gaming at up to 120Hz on both PCs and the latest generation of consoles.

 

The LG 32GP850 31.5-inch Quad High Definition (QHD) Nano IPS monitor delivers next-level gaming with an ultra-high-speed 165Hz refresh rate liquid crystal panel, overclockable to 180Hz.

 

LG 34GP950G brings a cinematic quality to games courtesy of its 34-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide QHD Nano IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 180Hz). This monitor features NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE to provide the best picture quality with minimized visual stuttering and tearing as well as a more immersive gaming experience.

 

Additionally, models 27GP950 and 34GP950G are VESA DisplayHDR 600-certified, while the 32GP850 monitor supports HDR10 for dynamic gaming at its best. Each model features a screen with a matte finish to reduce reflections and an attractive circular design on its rear casing.

 

2021 LG UltraWide Monitor

 

LG UltraWide monitor 40WP95C features a 40-inch curved Nano IPS display with 5K2K UltraWide (5,120 x 2,160) resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. With its generous screen real estate, this monitor can help boost users’ productivity, letting them view and do more on-screen at any one time. The HDR 10 monitor has 98 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space and 135 per cent of the sRGB colour space.

 

LG UltraWide also comes with a host of options including Thunderbolt 4, which simultaneously provides fast data transfer and power delivery via a single cable. This monitor is ergonomically designed with full tilt, height and swivel adjustability, ensuring complete comfort for every type and shape of the user.

 

2021 LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro

 

LG’s UltraFine Display OLED Pro (model 32EP950) is an ideal solution for creative industry professionals such as visual effects artists and producers working in film or animation studios. The monitor has a 31.5-inch 4K OLED panel, a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. UltraFine Display OLED Pro also provides superb colour accuracy, covering 99 per cent (typical) of both the DCI-P3 and the Adobe RGB colour space.

 

LG UltraFine Display OLED Pro achieves the colour fidelity digital artists’ demand thanks to its 10-bit 4K OLED display and LG Calibration Studio. LG’s hardware calibration solution allows users to make direct adjustments to ensure the highest degree of colour accuracy and consistency. And for convenient connection with a wide range of devices, the monitor features a plethora of ports: one USB Type-C with 90W charging, two DisplayPort, one HDMI and three USB.

