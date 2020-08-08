Canalys vs IDC vs Counterpoint: Smartphone market share

Let’s see what these research firm has to say about the Indian smartphone market share and brands that are top on the list.

Advertisement

The Indian smartphone market is probably one of the most dynamic markets in the world. However, due to the recent turn of events including COVID-19 and an increase in GST pricing and more, the smartphone shipments have registered a fall as compared to the same time earlier year.

However, like always we have big brands in the lead and as per multiple research companies, the top five brands are now witnessing an increase in the market share. We have three reports on the Indian smartphone market share including Canalys, IDC and Counterpoint Research that provide some deep insights about the latest smartphone market share and its trends. So, let’s see which research firm has to say about the Indian smartphone market share and brands that are top on the list.

Canalys vs IDC vs Counterpoint: Smartphone shipments

As per Canalys, the smartphone shipments in India fell by 48 per cent in Q2 of 2020 to 17.3 million units as the country faced shutdown of its economy until Mid-May due to COVID-19. As per Counterpoint Research, the Indian smartphone shipments registered a decline of 51 per cent year-on-year to just 18 million units in Q2 of 2020. As per IDC, the smartphone shipments registered a sharp year-over-year (YoY) decline of 50.6 per cent in the second quarter to 18.2 million units, as the country remained under lockdown through the first half of the quarter.

Advertisement

Now, let’s take a closer look at each brand in the list and see what IDC, Canalys and Counterpoint have to say about it.

Canalys vs IDC vs Counterpoint: Xiaomi

As per IDC, Xiaomi remained at the top position in the Indian smartphone with its market share of 29.4 per cent. The company shipped 5.4 million units in India in Q2 of 2020, which is less than the 10.4 million shipped in Q2 of 2019. Xiaomi models, namely the Redmi Note 8A Dual, Note 8, Note 9 Pro, and Redmi 8, accounted for 21.8 per cent share.

As per Canalys, Xiaomi remained at the top position in Q2 of 202 with a market share of 30.9 per cent. The brand has shipped 5.3 million units in Q2 of 2020, which marks a 48 per cent decline YoY as it shipped 10.3 million units in Q2 of 2019. As per Counterpoint, Xiaomi continued to lead the Indian smartphone market in Q2 2020 woth 29 per cent market share. Models like the Redmi 8A dual, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi Note 8 continue to attract consumers’ interest due to competitive pricing, strong value propositions, and good channel reach.

Canalys vs IDC vs Counterpoint: Samsung

As per IDC, Samsung surpassed Vivo to gain the second position in the slot, despite facing a strong YoY decline of 48.5 per cent in 2020 to 4.8 million units. The brand currently has a 26.3 per cent market share in India. Samsung stood in second place in the online channel with a share of 22.8 per cent and was the leader in the offline channel with 29.1 per cent share in 2Q of 2020.





As per Canalys, Samsung is still in number 3 position with a market share of 16.8 per cent. The company has shipped 2.9 million units in the Q2 of 2020 and it has registered a YoY decline of 60 per cent as it shipped 7.3 million units in Q2 of 2019. As per Counterpoint, Samsung recovered fastest as it reached 94 per cent of pre-COVID levels becoming the second largest brand in Q2 2020. It was the first brand to reach almost full manufacturing capacity by the end of June. The company has a market share of 26 per cent in India.

Canalys vs IDC vs Counterpoint: Vivo

As per IDC, Vivo slipped to the third position in Q2 of 2020. The company has a 17.5 per cent market share in India and it has shipped 3.2 million units in the country in Q2 of 2020. The affordable Y series continued to garner the majority of its volumes, though stock issues remained.

As per Canalys, Vivo is still in the second spot with a market share of 21.3 per cent. The company has shipped 3.7 million units in the county despite 36 per cent YoY decline. Counterpoint reveals that Vivo is in the third spot with a market share of 17 per cent. The launch of its flagship V19 and adding more smartphones like Y50, Y30 to its Y-series portfolio helped the brand to recover fast in June, says Counterpoint.

Canalys vs IDC vs Counterpoint: Realme

IDC reports that Realme grabbed the fourth position in the Q2 of 2020 with a market share of 9.8 per cent as it shipped 1.8 million units in the quarter. The vendor faced stock issues owing to factory closures through May. The affordable C3/C2 accounted for the majority of its shipments (36.3%), followed by the newly launched Narzo series.

As per Canalys, Realme was in the fifth position with a market share of 10 per cent. The company shipped 1.7 million units with a 35 per cent YoY decline as it shipped 2.7 million units in Q2 of 2019. Counterpoint says that Realme was at fourth position with a market share of 11 per cent. The maintained the fourth spot though its share declined to 11% as it faced manufacturing constraints due to the shut down of the factory for almost all of May.

Canalys vs IDC vs Counterpoint: Oppo

IDC data reveals that Oppo was at the fifth position as it garnered 7.3 per cent market share with 1.2 million units shipped. The brand registered a sharp 51 per cent YoY decline as it shipped 3.6 million units in Q2 of 2019.

As per Canalys, the company remained in the fourth position with a market share of 12.9 per cent. The company shipped 2.2 million units with a 27 per cent YoY decline as it shipped 3.0 million units in Q2 of 2019. Counterpoint says that Oppo was at fifth position with a market share of 9 per cent.

