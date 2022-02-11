Buy 1 Get 1 Free Offer on select Sennheiser products

Sennheiser, a German audio giant, has announced exciting offers on some of its select headphones this Valentine’s Day. The ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ sale is now live on Sennheiser India’s webshop.

The sale will offer customers an opportunity to get their hands across Sennheiser products such as HD250 BT, HD350 BT, HD450 BT and more such headphones.

Sennheiser HD 250BT

HD 250BT delivers a thrilling DJ-inspired audio experience, with Sennheiser’s famed transducer technology ensuring higher quality audio with dynamic bass. The features includes 25-hour battery life, advanced wireless technology, and rugged design.

The best part is that you can also personalize the audio experience using an intuitive equalizer on Sennheiser Smart Control App. One can grab this product at a special ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ offer for Rs 5,490.

Sennheiser HD 350BT

The HD 350BT is the ideal choice for people who love great audio. It offers an engaging sound experience with deep dynamic bass. The robust and stylish HD models offer an exceptional combination of versatility and superior sound and also have a Voice Assistant button for instant voice interaction with Siri or the Google Assistant.

This one is available on the company’s website on the company’s webite for Rs 8,990.

Sennheiser HD 4550BT

Sennheiser’s HD 450BT comes with deep dynamic bass and Active Noise Cancellation. The wireless headphones offer you a premium experience with around-ear design and 30 hour battery life. It offers Optimum noise isolation to guarantee undisturbed listening.

The product is available on the company’s website at a special ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ only for Rs 14,990.

Sennheiser IE300 Earphones

Sennheiser IE 300, a high-fidelity earphone. With a host of innovative technologies, the IE 300 creates an effortless audiophile listening experience. Because the IE 300 shields you from ambient noise, it diminishes ear-fatigue for better, longer listening sessions.

Available at a special ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ on the company’s website for Rs 29,990.